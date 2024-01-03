Etherscan acquires Solscan, a leading block explorer in Solana ecosystem

In a groundbreaking move, Etherscan, a renowned Ethereum blockchain explorer, has acquired Solscan, a leading block explorer within the thriving Solana ecosystem. The acquisition comes amidst Solana’s recent surge, propelling it to become the fifth-largest cryptocurrency.

This strategic move aims to enhance blockchain data accessibility and contribute to the continuous evolution of the Solana ecosystem.

📢 We're excited to share that Solscan has now joined Etherscan!



With the addition of @solscanofficial to the team, we hope to continue executing on our vision of providing credibly neutral and equitable access to blockchain data. pic.twitter.com/N8TcxQHFLi — Etherscan (@etherscan) January 3, 2024

The expanding Etherscan portfolio

With Solscan joining the Etherscan portfolio, which already includes the BNB Smart Chain explorer Bscscan, the collaboration aims to redefine blockchain exploration. Solscan, having amassed over three million monthly users since its establishment in 2021, provides comprehensive data services, including addresses, token data, and transaction information.

CEO and founder of Etherscan, Matthew Tan, in the company’s announcement, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, praising Solscan’s team for their expertise in making blockchain data accessible and user-friendly. This acquisition aligns with Etherscan’s mission to provide credibly neutral and equitable access to blockchain data across various networks. The goal is to bring new features and better support to users, ensuring a collaborative enhancement in the overall user experience.

Solscan’s commitment to enhanced Solana exploration

Solscan, in an official statement on social media, expressed honour and excitement about becoming part of the Etherscan family. The Solscan team emphasized the significance of this acquisition, describing it as a noteworthy development in the realm of blockchain exploration. With a commitment to providing enhanced support and a seamless user experience, Solscan plans to continue delivering innovative and optimized block explorer technology to its users.

3/ So, what's next? We promise continued excellence on Solana, integration of additional features, and an enhanced user experience! With the help of Etherscan family, we believe these goals are achievable and we can’t wait to show you more. — Solscan (@solscanofficial) January 3, 2024

Looking ahead, Solscan promises continued excellence within the Solana ecosystem. The integration of additional features and an enhanced user experience are on the horizon, with the support of the Etherscan family. The collaboration aims to achieve unparalleled blockchain exploration services, contributing positively to both platforms and the broader Solana ecosystem.

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support, Solscan reaffirms its dedication to working hard for the Solana ecosystem, providing credible, neutral, and equitable access to blockchain data. As Solscan seamlessly integrates into Etherscan, the focus sharpens on delivering an enhanced user experience, encompassing improvements in user interfaces, navigation, and overall accessibility. The community eagerly awaits the collaborative efforts of Etherscan and Solscan, anticipating advancements that will redefine the landscape of blockchain exploration.