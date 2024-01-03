Fed’s Barkin says possibility of rate hike still ‘on the table’
- Barkin sees several risks that could push interest rates higher.
- He did agree that progress on inflation has been promising though.
- S&P 500 index is currently up 14% versus its low in late October.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Thomas Barkin – President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond says possibility of another rate hike still remains “on the table”.
Risks that Barkin sees aheadCopy link to section
Barkin recommends caution as the U.S. economy could “run out of fuel”.
The Fed official also cited geopolitical tensions and “unexpected turbulence” like another shock to the banks for his view in his speech in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Thomas Barkin also said that it’s not entirely unlikely that inflation ends up holding above the 2.0% target. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge stood at 3.2% in November as Invezz reported here.
Note that his remarks are in contrast with the “dot plot” that recently signalled three rate cuts in 2024. S&P 500 is currently up 14% versus its low in late October.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Progress on inflation has been goodCopy link to section
Thomas Barkin did, however, agree that progress on inflation has so far been promising. In fact, PCE now stands at 1.9% on a six-month basis.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
We’re making real progress. Everyone is talking about potential for a soft landing, where inflation completes its journey to normal levels while economy stays healthy. And you can see the case for that.
It is worth mentioning here that the U.S. central bank decided in favour of leaving interest rates unchanged in all three of its most recent meetings.
Later today, the Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes of its meeting on December 12-13 which will further detail the policy makers stance on interest rates.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.