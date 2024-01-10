Investors switch to this altcoin as Avalanche (AVAX) loses momentum

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The crypto market remains two-sided amid the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund craze. While the likes of Avalanche (AVAX) lose fuel to push for more upside, the new star Everlodge ($ELDG) seems ready to dominate the NFT world with its advanced property marketplace.

Avalanche’s ecosystem activity

Avalanche ended 2023 on a high note, following increased ecosystem activities. Hyperspace AVAX launched various incentives and airdrops to attract participants to Avalanche’s non-fungible tokens marketplace in November.

That triggered optimism within the crypto community, propelling the alt’s price from $21.77 on 16 November to a 3 January high of $36.80, translating to a more than 69% jump.

The altcoin traded in a bearish stance at $34.24 during this publication, down 4.50% in the past day. Further, the 24-hour Relative Strength Index shows Avalanche exhibits overbought conditions, which makes it challenging to purchase the altcoin.

AVAX price might dip towards the $30 value. However, positive ETF updates will put the token in recovery mode.

Everlodge flourishes as RWA tokenization attracts attention

Everlodge continues to steal the spotlight as it aims to transform the real estate market with real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Tokenized RWAs are digital depictions of tangible properties on a blockchain.

Unleashing Value: The Rise of Tokenized Real-World Assets



The opportunity in real-world asset tokenization is unparalleled: Hundreds of trillions of dollars in assets, processes, and businesses are ripe for tokenization. — Castro (@castro_nft08) January 9, 2024

Everlodge presents a decentralized platform that allows users to invest in real estate with as little as $100. Traveling enthusiasts can co-own vacation homes through fractional ownership (in NFTs) and enjoy returns when the house’s value increases.

Everlodge will collaborate with renowned hotel chains and home developers. Property owners can use the platform’s tokenization mechanism to convert real estate assets into fractions and sell them as NFTs.

While Everlodge attracts the masses due to its advanced real estate marketplace, it boasts multiple lucrative features. For instance, it has a Launchpad that developers can use to raise funds from the community for upcoming projects.

The alt price continues to climb from the initial offering of $0.01, trading at $0.029 during this publication.

Also, Everlodge’s reward club enables members to enjoy free night stays at all listed homes. Moreover, users can utilize their fractional properties as collateral for loans.

$ELDG future outlook

Everlodge uses ELDG as its governance and utility coin. The altcoin offers holders multiple peaks, including discounts when purchasing properties.

ELDG will likely dominate the NFT world, and the increasing attention on real-world asset tokenization opens the path for price surges past $1.

