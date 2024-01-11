Anthony Scaramucci says he’d be a ‘ceremonial buyer’ of Bitcoin ETF
- U.S. SEC has finally approved applications for a Spot Bitcoin ETF.
- Scaramucci is interested in buying such an exchange-traded fund.
- Bitcoin is already headed towards the $50,000 level on Thursday.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Anthony Scaramucci – the former director of communications for the White House says he’d be a “ceremonial buyer” of the Bitcoin ETF.
SEC has approved Spot Bitcoin ETFsCopy link to section
Last night, the Securities & Exchange Commission finally approved applications for a Spot Bitcoin ETF – a development that the hedge fund manager sees as a watershed moment for BTC.
I think it is a much broader story for digital property in general … this is incredibly meaningful.
Scaramucci made that comment as he spoke with CNBC in St. Mortiz. Bitcoin – the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap is headed towards the $50,000 level at writing.
And the founder and chief executive of SkyBridge Capital is convinced that it will print a new high over the next twelve months.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Scaramucci invested in Bitcoin in 2023Copy link to section
Anthony Scaramucci agreed that his New York-based hedge fund had a brutal 2022. But “incrementally buying” bitcoin and ethereum last year delivered bumper returns.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
The financier is bullish on the cryptocurrency because “in a weird way” the Securities & Exchange Commission is now “endorsing bitcoin as it has allowed it to be offered to retail investors”.
A Spot Bitcoin ETF is a big deal because it’s expected to invite institutional money into the crypto market.
Also on Thursday, Cathie Wood – the founder and chief executive of Ark Invest reiterated her bull case for Bitcoin to hit $1.5 million by the end of this decade. Even her base case sees the cryptocurrency at $600,000 in the coming years.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.