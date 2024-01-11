Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Anthony Scaramucci – the former director of communications for the White House says he’d be a “ceremonial buyer” of the Bitcoin ETF.

SEC has approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Copy link to section

Last night, the Securities & Exchange Commission finally approved applications for a Spot Bitcoin ETF – a development that the hedge fund manager sees as a watershed moment for BTC.

I think it is a much broader story for digital property in general … this is incredibly meaningful.

Scaramucci made that comment as he spoke with CNBC in St. Mortiz. Bitcoin – the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap is headed towards the $50,000 level at writing.

And the founder and chief executive of SkyBridge Capital is convinced that it will print a new high over the next twelve months.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

$TET is the solution!



“Bitcoin ETFs have started dropping their declared fees to be regarded as the lowest fee ETF providers.



Black Rock are offering starting fees of 0.2%.



Given the rising network fees of Bitcoin, if ETFs are to make money these low fees are unsustainable.… https://t.co/q3NEhOxV2k pic.twitter.com/XVYH7WEzFT — MANDO CT (@XMaximist) January 8, 2024

Scaramucci invested in Bitcoin in 2023

Copy link to section

Anthony Scaramucci agreed that his New York-based hedge fund had a brutal 2022. But “incrementally buying” bitcoin and ethereum last year delivered bumper returns.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The financier is bullish on the cryptocurrency because “in a weird way” the Securities & Exchange Commission is now “endorsing bitcoin as it has allowed it to be offered to retail investors”.

A Spot Bitcoin ETF is a big deal because it’s expected to invite institutional money into the crypto market.

Also on Thursday, Cathie Wood – the founder and chief executive of Ark Invest reiterated her bull case for Bitcoin to hit $1.5 million by the end of this decade. Even her base case sees the cryptocurrency at $600,000 in the coming years.