Ad

The meme coin reckoning has come

 Memeinated animation

NEXT 100x PRESALE?

 BUY NOW

Anthony Scaramucci says he’d be a ‘ceremonial buyer’ of Bitcoin ETF

By:
on Jan 11, 2024
Listen
0Shares
  • U.S. SEC has finally approved applications for a Spot Bitcoin ETF.
  • Scaramucci is interested in buying such an exchange-traded fund.
  • Bitcoin is already headed towards the $50,000 level on Thursday.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

Anthony Scaramucci – the former director of communications for the White House says he’d be a “ceremonial buyer” of the Bitcoin ETF.

SEC has approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Copy link to section

Last night, the Securities & Exchange Commission finally approved applications for a Spot Bitcoin ETF – a development that the hedge fund manager sees as a watershed moment for BTC.

I think it is a much broader story for digital property in general … this is incredibly meaningful.

Scaramucci made that comment as he spoke with CNBC in St. Mortiz. Bitcoin – the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap is headed towards the $50,000 level at writing.

And the founder and chief executive of SkyBridge Capital is convinced that it will print a new high over the next twelve months.

Featured Broker

Looking to invest?

Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.

Ad

Scaramucci invested in Bitcoin in 2023

Copy link to section

Anthony Scaramucci agreed that his New York-based hedge fund had a brutal 2022. But “incrementally buying” bitcoin and ethereum last year delivered bumper returns.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The financier is bullish on the cryptocurrency because “in a weird way” the Securities & Exchange Commission is now “endorsing bitcoin as it has allowed it to be offered to retail investors”.

A Spot Bitcoin ETF is a big deal because it’s expected to invite institutional money into the crypto market.

Also on Thursday, Cathie Wood – the founder and chief executive of Ark Invest reiterated her bull case for Bitcoin to hit $1.5 million by the end of this decade. Even her base case sees the cryptocurrency at $600,000 in the coming years.

Ad

Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.

0/10
Get signals
Bitcoin USA Crypto Crypto regulation North America World