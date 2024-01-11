Circle “confidentially” files for an IPO

Circle Internet Financial, the company behind the USDC stablecoin, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

Circe files for US IPO

Copy link to section

In November 2023, Invezz highlighted Circle’s reported IPO plans, with indications being the USDC issuer would file in early 2024.

On January 11, Circle announced it had “confidentially submitted a draft registration” with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an IPO. The Form S-1 detailing the company’s quest to issue its equity securities to the public did not however indicate the number of shares targeted for the offer. The IPO’s price range is also not determined, Circle said in a press release.

According to the stablecoin issuer, the initial public offering will take place once the SEC finalises its review process. This will also depend on the market and other conditions, the firm added.

Circle’s draft registration statement for the IPO comes as the broader crypto market cheers the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The regulatory nod, in which details show SEC Chair Gary Gensler provided the swing vote, came after a 10-year wait. The first spot ETF application was made in 2013 by crypto exchange Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

USDC remains the second-largest stablecoin by market cap – currently it stands at $25.2 billion. Apart from USDC, Circle is also the issuer of EURC (EURC), a Euro-pegged stablecoin.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.