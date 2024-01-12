Senator Warren slams SEC for approving Bitcoin ETFs

US Senator Elizabeth Warren raised significant concerns regarding the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to approve spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

While the specifics of her grievances remain undisclosed, Senator Warren’s criticism hints at a broader issue regarding the regulation and oversight of cryptocurrency markets in the United States.

The @SECgov is wrong on the law and wrong on the policy with respect to the Bitcoin ETF decision.



If the SEC is going to let crypto burrow even deeper into our financial system, then it's more urgent than ever that crypto follow basic anti-money laundering rules. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 11, 2024

Senator Warren, known for her advocacy for stringent financial regulations, appears to be targeting the potential risks associated with cryptocurrencies, including money laundering.

Her push for the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, reintroduced in July 2023, aims to impose tighter regulations on the entire cryptocurrency sector, extending far beyond just ETFs.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

This legislation reflects an ongoing debate about the balance between innovation in the rapidly evolving crypto space and the need for adequate consumer and financial system protections.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

SEC point of view

Copy link to section

The SEC, led by Chair Gary Gensler, has shown a nuanced stance on this issue. While the commission approved the spot Bitcoin ETFs, Gensler’s statements accompanying the approval highlighted the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, including criminal activities and the need for investor caution.

This cautious endorsement suggests an acknowledgement of the potential benefits and innovations of cryptocurrencies, balanced against the risks they present.

What does Commissioner Crenshaw say?

Copy link to section

Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw’s more critical viewpoint underscores the division within the SEC and the broader regulatory community. Her assertion that Bitcoin markets are plagued by fraud and manipulation without sufficient regulatory oversight echoes a significant portion of the regulatory concerns.

The SEC approved a series of proposed rule changes that will allow for the listing and trading of bitcoin-based products on national securities exchanges. These Commission actions are unsound and ahistorical. And worse, they put us on a wayward path that could further sacrifice investor protection. I cannot agree that these actions serve either our statutory or foundational investor protection mandates and, as such, I dissent from today’s Order.

The backlash against Senator Warren’s criticism on social media, particularly regarding the SEC’s decision on Grayscale’s ETF application, points to a complex regulatory landscape.

The Grayscale ruling did not explicitly mandate the approval of any fund but rather required the SEC to reconsider its previous rejection in light of the approvals of Bitcoin futures ETFs. This development indicates a regulatory environment that is still grappling with the unique challenges posed by cryptocurrencies.

Senator Warren’s concerns and the SEC’s actions highlight the ongoing dialogue and debate over the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

As the market continues to evolve, balancing innovation with investor protection and financial stability remains a key challenge for regulators and policymakers. This unfolding scenario underscores the need for continued vigilance and adaptability in the face of a rapidly changing financial landscape.