Bitbot pre-sale in focus as Bitcoin poised to hit ‘new high’ in 2024

Bitcoin has pulled back in recent days but experts remain convinced that this year is going to be a strong one for the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Bitcoin could hit a new high in 2024



Vijay Ayyar – the vice president of CoinDCX, for example, expects BTC to hit a new high in the coming months. In a recent interview, he said:

If sentiment is to be believed, we are potentially looking at an accelerated move to new all-time highs some time this year.

Ayyar’s bullish view is based primarily on the Spot Bitcoin ETFs that the Securities & Exchange Commission of the United States approved just last week. Exchange-traded funds are broadly expected to boost institutional interest in Bitcoin – and the related inflow of capital will likely result in a significant increase in its price.

Historically, however, Bitcoin has almost never rallied in a vacuum. It does tend to reflect in the crypto space at large when a tailwind begins to benefit the price of a BTC. So, it’s conceivable that the expected rally in Bitcoin will help the up-and-coming crypto projects like Bitbot this year.

Bitbot – a brief introduction



Bitbot is a Telegram trading bot that wants to make sure that you get the most out of the expected rally in cryptocurrencies in 2024.

What it does essentially is bring you – the retail investor – access to institutional-grade trading tools to help maximise your returns and minimise the risk you have to take on while trading in the crypto market.

More importantly, it’s the first non-custodial trading bot which means there’s an added layer of security for users who choose to rely on Bitbot. On its website, Bitbot states its mission as:

To put institutional-grade tools in the hands of retail investors, all the while being secured by MPC-custody.

Interested in finding out more about Bitbot? Visit the website on this link.

How is Bitbot an investment in itself?



What makes Bitbot all the more interesting is its native token that powers all that this platform stands for.

The Bitbot token is scheduled for a pre-sale that starts on January 17th. Investing in it is a way for you to be a part of this community and be eligible to participate and benefit from an exclusive revenue sharing model which creates for you an additional source of income.

Bitbot also promises access to limited features to those who own its native token. These include copy trading, gem scanner, and additional passive income if you participate in its referral programme as well.

Note that Bitbot will use “part of its pre-sale allocation for competitions – the first of which is a $100K competition” as per its website. You can join the mailing list to stay up-to-date with the latest information as Bibot launches its pre-sale on this link.

Other crypto tailwinds may help Bitbot



Remember that you won’t be able to realise gains on your investment in Bitbot during the presale as tokens will be released only after the pre-sale is done.

But once the pre-sale ends, the native Bitbot token will likely find a home on a notable crypto exchange that tends to boost demand which ultimately results in the next leg up in terms of the price of a crypto token.

According to Statista, the crypto market is expected to grow at an annualised compound rate of just over 10%. That’s the kind of growth you’d be able to tap on if you decide to buy Bitbot today.

Lastly, there are other near-term tailwinds that may benefits Bitbot as well. For example, the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut rates several times in 2024, thereby improving the interest in risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies.

And then there’s Bitcoin halving that’s also scheduled for the coming April. Click here to find out more about Bitbot and its upcoming pre-sale.