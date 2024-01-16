Bitbot: A presale countdown of Telegram trading bot set to rival peers and deliver 100x

As of July 2023, the Telegram-based exchange Unibot (UNIBOT) investors were treated to an unexpected gift. Double-digit gains saw the token surpass a 200x valuation, and UNIBOT rode past $200 price. The gains were not by accident, as the appeal of Telegram-based bots was growing. Although UNIBOT trades at half of its record high today, the gains illustrated the popularity of niche tokens. Now, investors are warming up to another Telegram trading bot that offers greater features and potential. Bitbot presale kicks off on January 17, 2024, and the potential is more than 100x. We delve deeper into this project, helping uncover why it has become a sensation before launch.

About Bitbot?

Copy link to section

Bitbot is a self-custodial trading bot residing on the messaging platform Telegram. It lets users trade cryptocurrencies via their cold wallets. Maybe a key question lingering in investors’ minds is: why Bitbot?

Well, we all remember the dramatic retail frenzy on GameStop and AMC Entertainment stock in 2021. Small investors bundled up to outwit the big guns in both retail-inspired meme stock trading events. The events showed retail power in trading and their ceaseless quest for resources and support.

Bitbot wants to empower retail investors with the resources and platform to take charge of their trading. Aside from enabling secure custody of assets, the bot gives investors institutional-grade technology. Doing so allows smaller investors to take calculated market risks and become crucial players. The bot also comes with an ultra-intuitive interface for ease of navigation and participation.

But hard lessons have been learned, and Telegram bots haven’t been without controversy. Unibot was a victim of a hack that saw about $560,000 lost, fueling a 40% crash of the token last year. Banana Gun, another Telegram bot token, lost more than 99% within three hours in September. This was after a suspected rug pull that sent shockwaves across the market. An inevitable question is: could Bitbot suffer the same misfortune?

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. Buy or sell stock CFDs with Plus500. 82% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Open your account Buy or sell stock CFDs with Plus500. 82% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Ad

It is interesting how Bitbot has avoided the pitfalls of its predecessors. Unlike its rivals, who hold user assets and private keys, Bitbot relies on ultra-flexible wallet management. The wallet is reinforced by MPC custodial API, replacing the private key with individual key shares. Since no single party can access the entire key, Bitbot overcomes the security vulnerabilities of its peers.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Bitbot prides itself on additional security features. It includes Knightsafe, a decentralised and open-source digital asset self-custody service. Others include the anti-MEV Bot for blockchain monitoring and anti-rug features to keep investors safe. Simply, the potential for Bitbot to become the investors’ darling and return handsomely is robust.

Could Bitbot rise 100x in 2024?

Copy link to section

It’s perfect timing for Bitbot launch, which comes when the market is warming up for a bull run. Bitcoin rallied to nearly $50,000 recently, coinciding with the approval of the first spot ETF. Similarly, Bitcoin’s halving, expected in April 2024, is another upcoming bullish trigger.

Bitcoin is regarded as a barometer for the rest of the sector, triggering other token buys and bull runs. Simply, the advent of a bullish market could help unlock the value of Bitbot.

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, niche tokens are growing popular. Even with the bear crypto market, trading volumes on bots Unibot, Banana, and Maestro exceeded $5 billion. The volumes underline trading automation as the next big thing, with Bitbot a key player.

Despite doubtless security flaws, trading bot tokens like Unibot has witnessed over 200x gains. With its superior security model, Bitbot carries a similar and higher potential. Thus, a 100x prediction is quite conservative, given the historical price trends.

Coinciding with the bullish market and attractive pricing of $0.01 make Bitbot a token to watch. In the future, the aim is to list BITBOT on the best exchanges and attain a $1 billion market cap. Investors can visit the project’s website to buy the token as the presale opens.