J&J Q4 earnings narrowly top expectations
- Johnson & Johnson reported its fiscal Q4 earnings on Tuesday.
- Here's what its CEO Joaquin Duato said in a press release today.
- J&J stock is currently up over 10% versus its low in late October.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) just reported its financial results for the fourth quarter that slightly topped Street estimates. Its shares are roughly flat in premarket on Tuesday.
Johnson & Johnson’s guidance for fiscal 2024Copy link to section
The pharmaceutical giant now forecasts its full-year sales to fall between $87.8 billion and $88.6 billion on up to $10.75 of per-share earnings.
Analysts, in comparison, were at $87.9 billion and $10.68 a share, respectively. Joaquin Duato – the chief executive of Johnson & Johnson said in a press release today:
We have entered 2024 from a position of strength, and I’m confident in our ability to lead the next wave of health innovation.
The earnings report arrives about six months after Johnson & Johnson spun off its consumer health business (Kenvue) to focus entirely on the two segments – pharmaceutical and medical devices. $JNJ is currently up more than 10% versus its low in late October.
Notable figures in J&J earnings releaseCopy link to section
- Earned $4.13 billion versus the year-ago $3.23 billion
- Per-share earnings also climbed from $1.22 to $1.70
- Adjusted EPS printed at $2.29 as per the press release
- Total sales jumped 7.3% year-on-year to $21.40 billion
- Consensus was $2.28 a share on $21.01 billion in sales
Medical devices and pharmaceuticals sales were up 13.3% and 4.2%, respectively. CEO Duato added on Tuesday:
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Johnson & Johnson results reflect the breadth and competitiveness of our business and our relentless focus on delivering for patients.
Johnson & Johnson COVID salesCopy link to section
Fourth quarter was the fourth one for Johnson & Johnson that did not see contribution from COVID sales in the United States. Its vaccine, nonetheless, generated $44 million internationally.
J&J attributed strength in its medical devices segment partially to the Abiomed acquisition in December. The New York listed firm also bought Ambrx Biopharma for about $2.0 billion earlier this month as Invezz reported here.
Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on $JNJ that pays a dividend yield of 2.93% at writing.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
76% of retail CFD accounts lose money.