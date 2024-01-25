Axiom raises $20M in series A round led by Paradigm, Standard Crypto

Axiom, a ZK protocol that allows one to compute the entire history of Ethereum from their smart contract, has announced it raised $20 million in its series A funding round.

Paradigm and Standard Crypto led the funding round, with participation from Robot Ventures and Ethereal Ventures. A number of builders from across the ZK and crypto ecosystem also backed the protocol’s round. These included, Hasu from Flashbots, Sandy, Ye and Haichen from Scroll, Alex from OpenSea, Sreeram and Calvin from EigenLabs among others.

Axiom will use the funds to expand its team and accelerate development of its core zero-knowledge (ZK) platform. The efforts will help empower smart contract developers towards building data-rich, on-chain applications, the platform said in a blog post.

Compute entire history of Ethereum data

Copy link to section

With Axiom, projects and developers on Ethereum can use smart contracts to access historical data. The protocol’s software helps to process data off-chain before it’s moved onto the Ethereum mainnet for verification via ZK proofs.

“By using ZK, Axiom allows on-chain applications to compute over more data at a lower cost, starting with the entire history of Ethereum in Axiom V2,” the platform wrote on X.

Earlier today, decentralized data warehouse Space and Time announced its GPU accelerator framework for Proof of SQL was now available to ZK projects.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

According to Axiom, its V2 makes it possible for developers to trustlessly incorporate transaction history, compose with other decentralized applications (dApps) and add modular pieces to dApps without modifying the existing business logic.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Axiom announced the testnet release for Axiom V2 in late November 2023. The protocol went live on the Ethereum mainnet on January 22, 2024.