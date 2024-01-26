Ethereum’s (ETH) Vitalik Buterin concerned about modern cars’ privacy

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sparked social media discussions as he questions privacy issues ‘inherent’ in modern vehicles.

Reminder: modern cars are highly networked computers and are a privacy nightmare.



Very under-explored sector for privacy improvements. Some "fancy ZK" but also some plain boring "collect and track less stuff please".https://t.co/dWOga6SMcI — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Buterin’s remarks have drawn attention to the somewhat overlooked features of the evolving automotive industry. That comes after researchers Misha Rykov, Zoe MacDonald, and Jen Caltrider unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the privacy concerns with modern cars.

Privacy issues in modern vehicles

The research revealed that all evaluated car brands, which were 25, lacked privacy, underscoring significant faults in automotive technology.

Computerized vehicles collect massive amounts of user data, including personal characteristics, location, and driving routines. Besides ensuring smooth car operations, the data remains crucial for business undertakings like marketing.

According to the research, 56% of these brands share the data with government authorities upon request, whereas 86% allegedly sell or share the details.

Moreover, 92% of modern vehicle drivers have no say in the collected data.

The massive data collection & sharing raises privacy worries among consumers and industry experts, with many players questioning the balance between privacy and tech advancements.

While some believe modern cars need remodeling to prevent privacy problems, some accuse Vitalik of not being tech-oriented.

Nonetheless, the Ethereum co-founder stressed that he supports different technological innovations, including some artificial intelligence apps, but critically watched projects that have privacy problems.