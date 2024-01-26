Traders losing confidence in Bitcoin’s (BTC) anticipated rally are turning to this memecoin

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund lunch hasn’t met expectations as BTC prices fail to stabilize beyond the $40K mark. While bears dominate the bellwether crypto, the new dog-themed crypto Memeinator (MMTR) continues to make waves with promising presale stages.

Bitcoin ETF fails to meet early expectations

Market players were confident that Bitcoin ETF approval would push the leading digital coin beyond $50K. While the asset touched year highs at $48.5K, notable declines emerged. That appears to have disappointed new investors in the crypto world. Moreover, Santiment shows Bitcoin wallets have seen massive drops recently.

📉👋 The amount of total #Bitcoin wallets have been declining at their swiftest rate since early October (just before the major #crypto #bullcycle started). The crowd is showing a similar level of impatience this time around with over 487K wallets holding 1 $BTC or pic.twitter.com/K6LwSWYUYM — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 26, 2024

Bitcoin wallets have plummeted at the fastest rate since October 2023, before the significant cycle kick-started. Thus, players display similar impatience, with addresses holding 0 to 1 BTC liquidated over the past four days.

Memeinator (MMTR) sees stable investor attention

Memeinator presale has remained steady since the alt launched in September 2023 at $0.01 per token. The canine-themed project has raised over $3.9 million at stage 13 of its presale. Analysts trust MMTR will be among the top crypto memes this year as investors explore mid and lower-cap coins.

Understanding Memeinator

Memeinator is a new crypto project that aims to improve the quality and status of meme coins by eliminating themed assets with no intrinsic value. It combines blockchain expertise, AI, lucrative tokenomics, and massive marketing to dominate the cryptocurrency marketplace.

It uses tools like Open AI and Twitter’s API to identify and eliminate weak meme assets in the crypto world.

MMTR holders can enjoy multiple rewards by interacting with the Memeinator website.

Should you invest in Memeinator?

Memeinator could be one of the digital coins worth investor attention. The project has displayed massive momentum in its presale, and experts forecast impressive price actions after the official launch and exchange listing.

Developments such as quarterly token burns and staking pool passive income will likely propel MMTR’s future.

While analysts expect AI tokens to outperform during the next rally, lucrative presale, surging popularity, and impressive tokenomics can push MMTR prices past $1 in the next twelve months.

You can find details about Memeinator’s ongoing presale on their website.