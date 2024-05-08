Arm Q4 earnings: AI tailwinds push revenue up 47%
- Arm Holdings reported its financial results for the fourth quarter today.
- Here's what its CEO Rene Haas said in a press release on Wednesday.
- Arm stock is down 7.0% in following the earnings release in after-hours.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: ARM) slipped about 7.0% in extended hours on Wednesday even though it reported better-than-expected revenue for its fourth financial quarter.
Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.
Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.
Why is Arm stock down in after-hours?Copy link to section
The price action is interesting because the chip design company issued solid guidance indicating continued demand for artificial intelligence as well. $ARM now forecasts its revenue to fall between $875 million and $925 million in Q1 on up to 36 cents of per-share earnings.
Analysts, in comparison, were at $866 million and 31 cents a share, respectively. Rene Haas – its chief executive said in a letter to shareholders today:
We finished our financial year with strong tailwinds as AI is driving increased demand for Arm-based technology across all end markets.
Note that chips of this Nasdaq-listed firm power almost every smartphone in the world. Apple, Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft are among its notable customers. Arm stock is still up well some 40% versus the start of 2024.
Notable figures in Arm Q4 earnings releaseCopy link to section
- Earned $224 million versus the year-ago $3.0 million
- Per-share earnings also increased significantly to 21 cents
- Adjusted EPS printed at 36 cents as per the earnings report
- Revenue jumped 47% year-over-year to $928 million
- Consensus was 30 cents a share on $880 million in revenue
Arm Holdings recorded an annualised growth of 37% in its royalty revenue while licensing and other revenues went up a whopping 60% in its fourth quarter. CEO Haas also said on Wednesday:
All AI software models, from GPT to Llama, rely and run on the Arm compute platform. As these models become larger and smarter, their requirements for more compute with greater power efficiency can only be realized through Arm.
Want easy-to-follow crypto, forex & stock trading signals? Make trading simple by copying our team of pro-traders. Consistent results. Sign-up today at Invezz Signals™.