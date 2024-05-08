Grayscale’s GBTC outflows continue following two days of inflows

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

After experiencing two days of inflows, US Bitcoin ETFs faced net outflows on May 7, totaling $15.7 million. Grayscale Bitcoin ETF was affected the most, with GBTC seeing a single-day net outflow of $28.6 million per SoSoValue data.

As of the close of trading on May 7, GBTC reported cumulative outflows nearing $17.5 billion.

The fund saw its second consecutive day of net inflow on May 6, with $4 million flowing in. This came shortly after it ended its 78-day streak of net outflows on Friday, adding $63 million.

Grayscale remains in demand

Despite facing substantial outflows, Grayscale’s GBTC remains a key player among institutional investors. High management fees have not deterred significant holdings, as evidenced by Susquehanna International maintaining over $1 billion in Bitcoin within GBTC as per the first quarter filings of 2024.

Meanwhile, the share price of GBTC (NYSEARCA: GBTC) jumped by 10% over the past week due to renewed inflows. However, it faced a slight drop on Tuesday, closing at $56.11.

The price drop followed Grayscale’s withdrawal of its application for an Ethereum ETF on the same day.

Since its transition to a spot bitcoin trust in January, GBTC has seen a net outflow of $17 billion. At the time of publication, the trust manages approximately 292,217 BTC, valued at $18.4 billion, a reduction from 619,220 BTC as of Jan. 11.

U.S. spot ETFs see continued inflows

On May 6, US-based spot bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows amounting to $217.06 million.

Leading the inflows was Fidelity’s FBTC with $99 million, followed by Ark Invest’s Bitcoin fund with $76 million. BlackRock’s IBIT fund also recorded a significant inflow of $22 million on the same day, recovering from zero to negative flows observed the previous week.

Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s BTCO reported notable daily net inflows of $11 million. Additionally, ETFs from Bitwise, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton each recorded around $2 million in daily net inflows.