Lisk partners with Obligate to boost blockchain adoption in emerging markets

Lisk, a key player in Layer 2 blockchain solutions and a member of the Optimism Superchain, has announced a significant collaboration with Obligate, a Swiss-based on-chain capital markets platform.

This partnership focuses on deploying Obligate’s instance on the Lisk network, aiming to transform access to decentralized financial services in emerging markets.

Leveraging blockchain for accessible capital solutions

Obligate will utilize the Lisk L2 network, which is celebrated for its efficiency, speed, and scalability secured by Ethereum.

This move is intended to empower businesses in emerging markets by offering more accessible and cost-effective capital solutions through blockchain technology.

This approach seeks to bypass the high costs and complexities associated with traditional banking intermediaries.

what does the leadership say?

Dominic Schwenter, CPO of Lisk, emphasized the mission-driven focus of the collaboration, stating,

“Lisk has consistently led the way in making blockchain technology accessible, focusing specifically on solving real-world problems in emerging markets.”

Benedikt Schuppli, co-founder of Obligate, also commented on the synergy between the two platforms, noting,

“Lisk L2’s design to support real-world applications and assets aligns perfectly with Obligate’s mission to offer secure and regulated blockchain solutions.”

Impact on real-world assets and economic growth

The deployment of Obligate on the Lisk L2 network is set to significantly impact the way businesses leverage their physical assets for funding, potentially fostering greater economic growth and stability in emerging markets.

By simplifying and enhancing capital access, Lisk L2 and Obligate aim to support businesses in maximizing their asset value effectively.