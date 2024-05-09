South Korean convenience store Emart24 is selling Bitcoin ‘meal box’

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

South Korean convenience store chain Emart24 has teamed up with local cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb to roll out a unique promotional offer—a Bitcoin “meal box.”

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This new initiative, unveiled on May 9, merges traditional retail with digital currency, providing an innovative consumer experience.

What’s in the Bitcoin meal box?

Copy link to section

Approximately 30,000 of these meal boxes will be available for purchase by the end of the month, each priced at 5,900 Korean won (approximately $4.30).

These boxes are more than just a meal; they include a promotional element aimed at integrating customers into the crypto economy.

Promotional offers to boost cryptocurrency adoption

Copy link to section

A representative from Bithumb detailed the promotional incentives tied to the meal box. Customers who download Bithumb’s app and enter a coupon code found inside the box will receive 10,000 won worth of Bitcoin.

Additionally, Bithumb is offering a further 20,000 won in Bitcoin for customers who create a new Bitcoin account with NH Nonghyup Bank, or connect an existing account to Bithumb.

This initiative not only promotes the adoption of Bitcoin but also bridges the gap between conventional retail and cryptocurrency transactions, potentially introducing a new demographic to the world of digital currency investments.