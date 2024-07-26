THORChain signals recoveries ahead of RUNEPool launch: RUNE price up 13%

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

THORChain (RUNE) is among the altcoin topping charts on Friday as bulls dominate the crypto market. The alt jumped from the daily low of $4.23 to $4.79, a 13.23% increase in the past day.

While THORChain mimics revivals in the crypto market, ongoing RUNEPool developments extended RUNE’s upside.

RUNE holders display optimism as the RUNEPool launch nears – a game-changer move for the blockchain.

RUNEPool is launching soon! Start putting your idle $RUNE to work next week.



RUNEPool catalyzes RUNE recovery

RUNEPool will likely launch next week as a vital product in leveling up RUNE’s ecosystem by locking more assets than ever, potentially boosting the network’s demand.

With 61.7% of THORChain tokens in wallets, the upcoming launch promises to put these idle assets to work. The 38.3% locked-in liquidity pools and nodes present a massive possibility for RUNEPool to lock more RUNE.

More locked tokens would likely boost THORChain’s total value locked (TVL) and ensure stable price actions.

Price stability remains essential in attracting institutional players. RUNEPool might be crucial in attracting industry-leading players and enhancing the RUNE network’s value.

The awaited RUNEPool could be the key to unlocking the future of decentralized finance.

That sets THORChain at the forefront of DeFi innovation, positioning RUNE prices for explosive moves in the upcoming sessions.

THORChain to usher in the next DeFi bull run

RUNE is among the crypto projects waking up with massive developments amidst the impending bull rally.

Besides the upcoming RUNEPool, THORChain founder John-Paul Thorbjornsen confirmed plans to “vampire attack” the decentralized finance marketplace.

What if we did it 10x bigger? Can we hit 10B in short order?



What if we attacked everything in a 2-week rotating attack stream. Analyse the victim, Scheme the plan, Launch the Attack, Switch, Repeat.



We'd use Social Attacks, Governance Attacks, LP Migration Attacks and more.… pic.twitter.com/XLQSwhSKeK — JP.THOR | ACCEL (@jpthor) June 22, 2024

JP Thor aims to democratize DeFi by attacking bad players while creating his supper app.

Vampire attacks in crypto involve a project offering lucrative incentives to grab liquidity and users from a different project.

Thor said they’ll use social, governance, and LP migration attacks on competitors. He added,

I use the term Attack loosely here, it’s just a game of chess really – we make our move, the other protocol should make their move – may the best win!

The founder stated that the next stage would include building the DECASWAP DeFi supper application.

The super app will package all trustworthy decentralized finance (DeFi) networks into one aggregator. THORChain appears well-prepared to lead the upcoming bull run in the DeFi market.

RUNE’s current price action

The altcoin recorded an impressive uptick in the last 24 hours, gaining over 13% to trade at $4.77.

RUNE 1D Chart on Coinmarketcap

The 12% daily trading volume uptick underscores investor and trader enthusiasm.

RUNEPool sentiments will potentially keep RUNE elevated in the coming week before the “vampire attack” separates THORChain from other networks in the DeFi sector.