The economics and legacy of hosting the Olympic Games: Are the costs justified?

The Olympics have evolved dramatically since the first modern games were held in 1896. By the latter half of the twentieth century, the costs of hosting and the revenue generated by the spectacle grew rapidly, sparking controversy over the burdens host countries shoulder.

Many economists argue that the benefits of hosting the games are exaggerated and often nonexistent, leaving host countries with large debts and maintenance liabilities.

These analysts suggest reforming the bidding and selection process to incentivize realistic budget planning, increase transparency, and promote sustainable investments that serve the public interest.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its supporters contend that hosting can raise a city’s global profile and generate economic benefits through tourism and investments in infrastructure.

Paris faces safety issues, budget overruns

As the host of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris faces numerous challenges, echoing the concerns of recent Olympic hosts.

The lead-up to the Paris Olympics has been marred by safety issues.

On the eve of the Games, France’s high-speed train network was targeted by acts of vandalism, disrupting travel just as thousands converged on Paris for the opening ceremony.

France’s Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, reported coordinated acts of sabotage that had severe consequences for the rail network.

While no casualties were reported, these attacks, combined with previous threats from extremist groups such as ISIS, have heightened security concerns and pressured local authorities to ensure the safety of Olympic venues.

Additionally, Paris grapples with a multibillion-dollar budget, similar to other recent hosts like Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro.

A legacy of abandoned Olympic venues

Despite promises of infrastructure development, many former Olympic cities are haunted by abandoned and dilapidated venues.

Sarajevo, Athens, Beijing, and Rio stand as stark reminders of poor long-term planning and financial mismanagement, with deserted stadiums symbolizing neglect.

These abandoned sites reflect a broader issue with the Olympic legacy, emphasizing the need for sustainable planning and facility usage beyond the Games.

For much of the twentieth century, hosting the Olympic Games was a manageable burden for host cities.

However, the 1970s marked a turning point. The games were growing rapidly, with the number of Summer Olympics participants almost doubling and the number of events increasing by a third during the 1960s.

This rapid growth, combined with the tragic events of the 1968 Mexico City Games and the 1972 Munich Games, increased public skepticism about taking on debt to host the games.

Denver became the first chosen host city to reject the opportunity in 1972 after voters passed a referendum refusing additional public spending.

The 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal symbolized the fiscal risks of hosting. The projected cost of $124 million ballooned to billions, largely due to construction delays and cost overruns, saddling the city’s taxpayers with $1.5 billion in debt that took nearly three decades to pay off.

Los Angeles: A unique success story

Los Angeles was the only city to bid for the 1984 Summer Olympics, allowing it to negotiate exceptionally favorable terms with the IOC.

The city relied almost entirely on existing stadiums and infrastructure and benefitted from a sharp increase in television broadcast revenue, ultimately turning a $215 million operating surplus.

However, Los Angeles’ success is an exception rather than the rule.

Countries such as China, Brazil, and Russia have invested massive sums to create the necessary infrastructure, with costs spiraling to over $50 billion for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, $20 billion for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, and $39 billion for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

These high costs have led some cities to withdraw their bids for upcoming games.

As the 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris, the event is overshadowed by pressing safety concerns and significant budget overruns. Paris, with a staggering $8.7 billion budget, joins a list of cities that have faced financial strain while hosting the Games.

Historical data from Statista reveals that Olympic budgets frequently exceed expectations, with Barcelona in 1992 going 266% over budget, Rio de Janeiro in 2016 surpassing its budget by 352%, and previous examples from Sochi and Lillehammer demonstrating severe financial overruns.

Such financial burdens often pose long-term challenges for host cities, affecting their communities and economies.

The future of Olympic hosting

The IOC has adopted measures to make bidding less expensive, such as extending the bidding period and allowing multiple cities, states, or countries to co-host. Yet, this has not resulted in more bidders. In 2021, Brisbane, Australia, became the first city to win an Olympic bid unopposed since Los Angeles did so in 1984.

Cities incur substantial costs in evaluating, preparing, and submitting bids to the IOC, often ranging from $50 million to $100 million.

Once chosen, cities have around a decade to prepare, requiring the creation or upgrading of sports facilities, housing, and transportation infrastructure. These costs range from $5 billion to over $50 billion.

Economists argue that the so-called implicit costs of hosting must also be considered, including the opportunity costs of public spending that could have been used for other priorities.

The debt and maintenance costs of hosting can burden public budgets for decades, as seen in Montreal and Sochi. However, some residents argue that the games spurred spending on roads, water systems, and other public goods that wouldn’t have otherwise happened.

Learning from past mistakes: Future directions for Olympic host cities

Many economists believe that the IOC’s bidding process encourages wasteful spending. Corruption has also plagued the selection process.

Some suggest that the games should be permanently hosted in one city or awarded only to wealthy countries better able to absorb the costs.

Ultimately, any city planning to host the Olympics should ensure that the games fit into a broader strategy for sustainable development.

Without such planning, the economic impact of hosting the Olympics is likely to remain a contentious issue.

Effective financial planning and sustainable facility use are critical for future Olympic hosts to avoid the pitfalls experienced by past cities.

Understanding the long-term financial implications and ensuring that Olympic venues continue to serve the community can help shape more successful and responsible Olympic legacies.

The Olympics: Celebrating athletic excellence and global unity

The Summer Olympics, originating in ancient Greece and revived by Pierre de Coubertin in 1896, represent the pinnacle of international sports competitions.

Over the years, the Games have grown in scale and significance, with the United States leading in gold medals and total medals won.

The Olympic landscape has evolved, with the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc countries emerging as strong contenders in the 1960s and 1990s, and China becoming a major force since 2000.

Notably, athletes from underdeveloped countries like Jamaica and Kenya have excelled in individual events, showcasing their talents in sprinting and distance running.

Women’s participation in the Olympics has steadily increased, achieving near gender equality at the Tokyo Games.

This year marks the first time in 124 years that gender parity has been achieved, with at least 50% of the athletes competing being female.

This progress highlights the Olympic movement’s commitment to inclusivity and growth.

As the Paris Games unfold, the spotlight remains on addressing the challenges of safety, financial management, and legacy planning, while celebrating the Olympic spirit of athletic excellence and global unity.