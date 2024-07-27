Trump plans return to site of assassination attempt for a ‘big and beautiful rally’ as Obamas endorse Harris

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In a week filled with significant political developments, former President Donald Trump announced his intention to revisit Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of a previous assassination attempt, while Vice President Kamala Harris received endorsements from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, bolstering her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, revealed plans to hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the location where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY.”

Although details regarding the date and venue were not disclosed, the announcement underscores Trump’s determination to reconnect with voters in critical swing states.

Harris gains momentum with Obama endorsements

Copy link to section

Kamala Harris, the first Black and Asian American woman to serve as vice president, has swiftly garnered substantial Democratic support following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

This week, Harris’s campaign received a significant boost when Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed her bid for the presidency.

In a video released by Harris’s campaign, Barack Obama expressed his pride in endorsing Harris, pledging to support her throughout the election.

Recent public opinion polls reflect a narrowing gap between Trump and Harris.

A Wall Street Journal poll released on Friday shows Trump leading with 49% support compared to Harris’s 47%, with a margin of error of three percentage points.

This is a significant shift from an earlier poll where Trump had a six-point lead over President Biden.

Trump meets Netanyahu

Copy link to section

In other developments, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Florida resort.

This meeting came a day after Netanyahu’s discussions with Biden and Harris in Washington. Trump and Netanyahu reaffirmed their strong relationship, dismissing any speculation of tension.

Harris, in contrast, took a more assertive stance regarding the Gaza conflict during her meeting with Netanyahu.

She called for an immediate ceasefire, expressing concern over the humanitarian impact on Palestinian civilians.

“It is time for this war to end,” Harris stated in a televised address. Trump criticized her remarks as “disrespectful,” highlighting the ongoing discord in U.S. foreign policy approaches.

Why trump wants to revisit Butler, Pennsylvania

Copy link to section

Trump’s decision to revisit Butler, Pennsylvania, signals his continued strategy to energize his base in pivotal states.

The assassination attempt location adds a dramatic element to his campaign narrative, potentially reinforcing his image as a resilient leader.

As the election approaches, the tightening polls indicate a highly competitive race. Both campaigns are expected to intensify their efforts, leveraging endorsements, strategic rallies, and policy positions to sway undecided voters.