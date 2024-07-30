Perplexity AI to compensate publishers for content: Will Google and OpenAI follow suit?

In a bid to recover from recent public relations challenges, Perplexity AI is taking a significant step to enhance its image by launching a new initiative aimed at compensating content creators.

The startup, which faced backlash for utilizing premium content without proper attribution on its AI search platform, is now rolling out a program designed to pay publishers for their contributions.

This move highlights an emerging trend in the AI industry and raises questions about whether other tech giants like Google and OpenAI will adopt similar approaches.

Perplexity AI’s Publishers’ Program

Perplexity AI’s new initiative, known as the Publishers’ Program, is set to financially reward media organizations for their content used in generating search results on the platform.

Partners in this program include renowned publications such as Der Spiegel, Time, Fortune, The Texas Tribune, and Entrepreneur.

The program is designed to pay publishers on a per-source basis, meaning that compensation will be tied to the usage of individual articles. However, specifics regarding the payment amounts have yet to be disclosed.

The launch of this program comes against the backdrop of the high costs associated with developing and maintaining AI-powered search technologies.

The ongoing expense of AI research and implementation has placed a financial strain on companies in the sector, with many prioritizing rapid innovation over cost efficiency.

Perplexity AI, which secured $250 million in funding just two months ago at a valuation of $3 billion, faces the challenge of balancing its financial commitments with profitability.

According to Shevelenko, Perplexity’s Chief Business Officer, the company must approach advertising with caution, as it is a critical component of their business model.

“We need advertising to be successful because it is going to be our main business model,” Shevelenko stated.

This underscores the importance of managing expenditures, including payments to publishers, to ensure long-term financial health.

What will Google and OpenAI do?

The introduction of Perplexity AI’s Publishers’ Program has drawn attention from industry observers, including the CEO of Automattic, a partner in the program, who praised the revenue split as superior to Google’s zero compensation model.

This comparison raises the question of whether major players like Google and OpenAI might adopt similar strategies.

However, both Google and OpenAI have established reputations and extensive resources that insulate them from the immediate pressures that Perplexity AI faces.

The specifics of Perplexity’s compensation model remain unclear, particularly regarding smaller publishers who might not benefit as significantly as larger partners.

This uncertainty could limit the broader impact of the program and may not influence the strategies of larger tech companies.

While Perplexity AI’s effort to compensate publishers represents a notable shift in the industry, it remains to be seen whether this approach will prompt similar moves from Google or OpenAI. The ongoing challenge for Perplexity AI will be to balance its image improvement efforts with the financial realities of running an AI-driven business.