Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Jim Cramer, the renowned financial commentator, is taking a positive outlook on McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) despite the company’s underwhelming second-quarter results.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

As investors shift their focus from high-flying stocks to those with potential for recovery, McDonald’s stands out as a promising candidate for future growth.

Although McDonald’s reported Q2 earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, its stock is performing well today.

Cramer attributes this resilience to the broader market sentiment, which could buoy the stock in the coming weeks.

He highlighted that McDonald’s recent increase in share price might not be directly linked to its current financial fundamentals but rather to investor confidence in its recovery potential.

In an effort to stimulate sales, McDonald’s has introduced more affordable value meals. This strategic move is expected to drive revenue growth, as Cramer noted in his comments on CNBC.

Deutsche Bank projects upside for McDonald’s stock

Copy link to section

Cramer’s optimism is echoed by Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman, who reaffirmed her “buy” rating on McDonald’s this morning.

Silberman has set a price target of $295 for the stock, indicating a potential upside of approximately 13% from its current level.

In her note to clients, Silberman expressed confidence that McDonald’s will address its pricing challenges and attract more customers globally.

She expects the company’s strong management to navigate the current economic headwinds effectively. Silberman also mentioned McDonald’s attractive 2.53% dividend yield as a compelling reason for investors to hold the stock.

McDonald’s Q2 financial performance

Copy link to section

McDonald’s reported revenue of $6.49 billion for Q2, virtually unchanged from the previous year. However, net income fell to $2.02 billion, down from $2.31 billion a year ago.

The decline in same-store sales across all divisions, coupled with the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on several markets, has been a significant concern for the company.

Despite these challenges, McDonald’s has managed to maintain investor confidence.

The company’s ability to offer value through its new meal options and its strategic focus on maintaining profitability will be crucial as it faces a competitive landscape and economic pressures.

Looking ahead, McDonald’s success will largely depend on its ability to sustain profitability and strengthen its market position while delivering value to its customers.

With positive projections from analysts and strategic initiatives underway, McDonald’s remains a key player to watch in the coming quarters.