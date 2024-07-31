Boeing appoints aerospace veteran Kelly Ortberg as new CEO

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Boeing has announced the appointment of Kelly Ortberg as its new chief executive, tasking the former leader of aerospace supplier Rockwell Collins with navigating the plane maker through one of the most challenging periods in its history.

Ortberg, 64, will succeed Dave Calhoun, who has led Boeing since 2020 and previously announced his intention to step down by the end of the year.

Former Rockwell Collins head to take the helm on August 8

The decision to bring in Ortberg, effective August 8, was spearheaded by Boeing’s board chair, Steven Mollenkopf.

Mollenkopf emphasized Ortberg’s extensive experience and respect within the aerospace industry, highlighting his reputation for building strong teams and managing complex engineering and manufacturing operations.

“Kelly has the right skills and experience to lead Boeing in its next chapter,” Mollenkopf stated in a letter to employees, signalling a strategic pivot as the company seeks stability and renewed growth.

A challenging backdrop for new leadership

Ortberg’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for Boeing.

The company has been grappling with significant challenges since January when a door panel detached from a 737 Max during a commercial flight.

Although the incident did not result in fatalities, it injured several passengers and revived memories of the twin fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving the 737 Max.

These crashes led to a prolonged grounding of the aircraft, extensive regulatory scrutiny, and substantial financial losses for Boeing.

In his initial remarks, Ortberg expressed both honour and humility at joining Boeing, acknowledging the substantial work ahead.

There is much work to be done, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

Ortberg’s background and experience

Kelly Ortberg brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Rockwell Collins, where he served as CEO for five years.

During his leadership, Ortberg played a pivotal role in the 2017 merger with United Technologies, a significant consolidation in the aerospace industry that underscored his capability to manage large-scale operations and strategic partnerships.

His background in cabin equipment manufacturing and integration of complex systems positions him well to address Boeing’s multifaceted challenges.

Immediate priorities and industry expectations

As Ortberg steps into his new role, immediate priorities will likely include restoring confidence in Boeing’s aircraft safety, strengthening relationships with regulators and airlines, and stabilizing the company’s financial performance.

The 737 Max incidents have left a lasting impact on Boeing’s reputation and market position, necessitating a robust and transparent approach to crisis management and operational excellence.

Industry analysts will be watching closely to see how Ortberg leverages his expertise to drive Boeing’s recovery.

His experience with Rockwell Collins suggests a focus on innovation and efficiency, which could be critical in re-establishing Boeing as a leader in aerospace manufacturing.

The appointment of Kelly Ortberg as Boeing’s new chief executive marks a significant leadership transition aimed at steering the company through its current challenges.

With a background in managing complex aerospace operations and a track record of strategic leadership, Ortberg’s role will be pivotal in addressing Boeing’s safety concerns, regulatory relations, and overall market position.

As the company looks to recover from its recent setbacks, the industry will be closely monitoring Ortberg’s strategies and their impact on Boeing’s future.