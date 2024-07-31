Brazil’s unemployment rate drops to 6.9% in June, lowest since 2015

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Brazil’s unemployment rate has reached its lowest level since 2015.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The rate averaged 6.9% in the three months leading up to June 2024, aligning with market predictions, according to the Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística (IBGE).

This is a decrease from the 7.1% rate recorded in the previous quarter, signalling positive trends in the labour market.

Implications for monetary policy and inflation dynamics

Copy link to section

The significant drop in unemployment may influence the central bank’s monetary policy. With stable inflation, the central bank might reconsider its aggressive rate-cutting stance in the coming months.

Statistics and labour market trends

Copy link to section

IBGE data shows the number of unemployed individuals in Brazil declined from 7.8 million to 7.5 million, reflecting a positive labour market shift.

Concurrently, the number of employed people increased by 499,000, reaching a high of 101.8 million, indicating more work opportunities.

Wage growth and income patterns

Copy link to section

Average real salaries in Brazil rose by 1.8% over the previous quarter.

The average monthly wage is now BRL 3,214, demonstrating positive income developments among the working population.

The latest figures depict a favourable picture of Brazil’s labour market. Lower unemployment rates and higher employment figures contribute to an optimistic economic outlook.

Key factors contributing to the decrease in unemployment

Copy link to section

Several factors contribute to the decline in Brazil’s unemployment rate:

Economic recovery: Improved economic conditions have increased job opportunities.

Government programs: Initiatives promoting job creation and supporting businesses, such as investment incentives and labour market reforms, have been instrumental.

Business confidence: Rising company confidence and positive labour market dynamics have stabilized the labour market.

Monetary policies: The central bank’s conservative monetary policies have helped reduce overall unemployment rates.

These elements collectively support a robust labour market and contribute to Brazil’s overall economic stability.