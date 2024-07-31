Why is fashionable meme coin Poodlana turning heads in 2024?

Many believe the crypto market will see a broader rally in the coming months – one that is not very likely to be restricted to leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

That may be good news for the up-and-coming projects like Poodlana that are already attracting solid demand from fashion-forward crypto enthusiasts.

Poodlana is a blockchain-enabled platform that’s inspired by one of the cutest breeds of the man’s best friend – the poodle. But it’s so much more than the fluffy appearance.

Its native meme coin, the POODL, could prove to be an exciting investment for 2024.

Poodlana is a merger of fashion and crypto

First of all, let’s talk statistics. The global fashion industry was valued at $1.5 trillion in 2020 and estimates are for it to hit $2.25 trillion by the end of 2025.

That’s a whopping 50% growth in just five years.

Considering the rapid growth, it’s conceivable that innovative platforms like Poodlana that offer unique means of playing the fashion industry boom will materially benefit moving forward.

POODL is a glamorous meme coin that has the potential to tap into the massive market of digital assets that welcomes personal expression.

Being a project focused on community engagement, crypto enthusiasts could eventually show their POODL holdings as proudly as they show their Poodle to their friends and family.

POODL could gain with the rest of the crypto market

Poodlana may be a great investment at writing also because its timing could not have been any better. 2024 is expected to be a rewarding year for cryptocurrencies.

With an ever-increasing institutional interest in the crypto market, as global regulators continue to approve BTC and ETH exchange-traded funds as well as the recent Bitcoin halving, several experts think that another crypto boom is likely on the horizon.

And that’s what may serve as a material tailwind for Poodlana and its native meme coin POODL.

We already know that meme coins tend to explode in popularity and eventually in value in the early stages. Remember Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

If you missed that train, POODL may be the latest opportunity that could offer you similar returns in the coming months.

Poodlana (POODL) presale is uniquely structured

Finally, let’s talk about numbers that have been impressive for Poodlana so far. The meme coin has not been in presale for even a couple of weeks and yet it has already raised more than $3.8 million.

This early success indicates there’s material demand for POODL already, even before it debuted in the open market.

The ongoing Poodlana presale is interestingly structured. It will last for thirty days, in ten stages of three days each. Bu here’s the kicker – the POODL token price increase after every stage. That’s significant as it creates a sense of urgency for potential investors and rewards early adopters.

More importantly, Poodlana will list on a crypto exchange just 60 minutes after ending its presale.

The quick transition from presale to public trading may lead to increased demand and, subsequently, price appreciation. Think of it as the grand opening of a much-anticipated fashion boutique. Everyone wants to be the first in line.

Click here if you’d like to dive deeper into Poodlana (POODL) and learn more about it before investing.