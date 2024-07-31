WTI crude futures soar amid Middle East tensions, concerns over China’s demand

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

WTI crude futures rose 3.5% on Wednesday, reaching $76.8 a barrel, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated. Concerns about probable supply interruptions have seized the market, and recent developments have heightened uncertainty.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Geopolitical unrest unfolds: The impact on oil prices

Copy link to section

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, combined with Israel’s reported bombing on Hezbollah’s senior commander in Beirut, has heightened regional tensions.

Iran’s promise of retaliation against Israel, combined with ongoing wars, has stoked concerns about supply interruptions, driving up oil prices.

US crude inventories show unexpected draw amid strong summer demand

Copy link to section

In an unexpected development, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced a huge 3.43 million barrel drop in US crude stocks.

This unanticipated fall, paired with strong summer travel demand, has boosted petroleum consumption amid geopolitical uncertainty.

In the midst of global energy market turbulence, questions about China’s oil demand have emerged.

#The world’s largest oil consumer saw an 11% drop in total fuel oil imports in the first half of 2024, indicating a possible decrease in global oil consumption.

This decrease in demand from a significant participant is helping to prevent additional price spikes in the oil market.

China’s demand and its effect on global oil market

Copy link to section

China’s demand is significant in the global oil market because it is one of the world’s largest oil consumers. Changes in China’s oil demand can have a broad impact on oil prices and market dynamics.

A drop in China’s oil imports or overall demand, such as the 11% drop in total fuel oil imports in the first half of 2024, can result in a worldwide oil oversupply.

This glut could put downward pressure on oil prices since producers may have excess oil that they need to unload.

In contrast, an increase in China’s oil usage may have the reverse impact, raising oil prices due to increased worldwide demand.

This growing demand from China has the potential to affect global oil supply chains and transportation networks, influencing market trends and investment decisions.

Fluctuations in China’s oil demand have the potential to have a significant impact on global oil prices, supply levels, and market stability, making it an important aspect for market analysts and stakeholders to closely monitor.