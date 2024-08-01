Copper futures plunge amid Chinese demand concerns and manufacturing struggles

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Copper futures have fallen to $4.1 per pound, nearing the four-month low of $4.05 set on July 30th. This decline is primarily due to escalating concerns over Chinese demand.

The Chinese government has chosen not to deploy stimulus measures to counter the significant downturn in the world’s largest manufacturing sector.

Instead, they are focusing on transitioning the economy towards innovative technology and alternative energy sources.

Market reaction and PBoC’s response

China’s decision to withhold economic aid triggered a swift market reaction, leading to a sell-off of assets and base metals contracts.

To alleviate market pressures, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) implemented unprecedented rate cuts.

The effectiveness of these rate cuts in reviving the Chinese economy and boosting copper futures remains uncertain.

While rate reductions can stimulate borrowing and spending in the short term, their overall impact on economic growth and copper prices is influenced by several factors.

Factors influencing copper futures

The success of the PBoC’s rate cuts in stimulating investment and consumption will play a crucial role.

If these measures can drive economic recovery, they may increase demand for commodities like copper.

However, external factors such as global demand, trade dynamics, and market sentiment also heavily impact copper futures.

Uncertainties in the global economy, trade conflicts, and fluctuations in commodity prices can all influence the trajectory of copper futures, regardless of domestic interest rate policies.

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) indicate a decline in Chinese manufacturing.

These reports suggest that manufacturers are struggling to balance weak domestic demand with international sales as the third quarter begins.

Furthermore, conflicting reports have emerged regarding Chinese smelters. While some are embarking on new projects to meet output targets, previous projections of a combined production drop to raise treatment charges are being questioned.

The path forward for copper futures remains uncertain amid rising tensions in the industrial sector and evolving market dynamics.

China’s economic policies, market reactions, and manufacturing challenges will continue to influence the commodities market for the foreseeable future.

Investors and analysts are closely monitoring developments in China to gauge their potential impact on global copper prices and market stability.

As copper futures approach a four-month low, the focus remains on China’s economic strategies and their implications for the global market.

The combination of cautious government policies, manufacturing sector struggles, and external economic factors creates a complex environment for predicting the future of copper prices.