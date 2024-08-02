Gold prices soar to record high of $2,474 amid weak US jobs report

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Gold prices surged to $2,474 per ounce on Friday, driven by a disappointing US jobs report and broader economic uncertainties. This historic high underscores gold’s role as a safe-haven asset in times of economic and geopolitical turbulence.

The catalyst for this dramatic increase was the release of the US jobs report for July, which revealed a far lower-than-expected job creation figure of just 114,000, well below the anticipated 175,000 increase.

Compounding the issue, the unemployment rate spiked to levels not seen since 2021, and wage growth slowed more than anticipated, further unsettling investors.

The weak job figures have raised significant concerns about the Federal Reserve’s ability to steer the economy effectively.

The contraction in the manufacturing sector, as highlighted by recent ISM data, has intensified these worries.

Moreover, disappointing corporate earnings reports from major companies have exposed the vulnerabilities associated with rising interest rates, dampening market sentiment.

Speculation on Fed rate cuts and geopolitical factors

Amidst this economic uncertainty, speculation is growing that the Federal Reserve may consider a substantial 50 basis point rate cut in its upcoming September meeting.

This speculation has been fueled by the weak economic indicators and growing fears of a prolonged economic slowdown.

At the same time, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have bolstered demand for gold as a secure investment.

These global uncertainties have contributed to the rise in gold prices, highlighting its appeal as a refuge during unstable times.

Gold’s role as a safe-haven asset

The combination of dismal job market data, potential dovish moves by the Federal Reserve, and ongoing geopolitical risks has driven gold to new record levels.

This surge reinforces gold’s status as a critical asset for investors seeking stability amidst economic and political instability.

Historically, gold has acted as a safe haven during financial crises and geopolitical upheavals.

For instance, during the 2008 global financial crisis, gold prices climbed sharply as investors flocked to it for security.

Similarly, high inflation and currency depreciation often drive gold prices higher, as it is seen as a reliable store of value and a hedge against inflation.

Geopolitical events such as conflicts, trade disputes, and wars typically lead to increased demand for gold, further driving up its price.

Central bank policies, supply-demand dynamics, and key economic indicators like employment figures and GDP growth also play crucial roles in influencing gold prices.