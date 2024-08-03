Win free crypto: Top 3 Telegram mini-game airdrops you can’t miss

Telegram mini-games are the latest phenomenon that has taken the cryptocurrency sector by storm.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

These games are Telegram ‘mini-apps,’ which are online applications designed to run within the popular messaging app.

Players can earn various cryptocurrencies as rewards by performing simple tasks such as tapping, swapping, or completing quests such as logging in daily or subscribing to various channels.

The games operate using in-game economies and decentralized applications (dApps) within the Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

To hop in, a user just needs to create a TON wallet within the Telegram app. All rewards collected from the games can be directly transferred to this wallet and redeemed via crypto exchanges.

In this article, we are looking at some of the most popular games that the crypto community is engaged with in anticipation of their upcoming airdrops.

Hamster Kombat

Copy link to section

This is probably the most popular and fastest-growing mini-game in the TON ecosystem. The idea of the game is simple: Players can tap on the screen to mine the in-game currency, which can then be swapped for the game’s upcoming HMSTR token.

In Hamster Kombat, players manage a simulated cryptocurrency exchange with a Hamster as the character’s mascot. The more a player taps on the hamster, the more coins they earn. Further, the game features various tasks, daily login rewards, and upgrades that allow coins to be mined automatically even when the player is not online.

The game features a referral scheme to generate additional rewards.

There’s a ranking system that tracks the players with the most coins mined so far. These players will be at the forefront of the upcoming HMSTR airdrop following a Token Generation Event (TGE). The more in-game tokens they earn, the more tokens they will earn in what Hamster Kombat calls “the largest airdrop” in the history of crypto.

The token is currently available for pre-market trading at OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, and Bitget.

TapSwap

Copy link to section

This is another tap-to-earn game that has drawn millions of players from all over the globe. Players tap on their screens or complete simple tasks to earn TAPS tokens.

Depending on how much they tap, users can climb the ranks, earn more coins, and beat other users from different leagues. Players can also unlock boosters and complete certain tasks to maximize their coin earnings.

There’s also a referral scheme that offers bonus incentives for inviting other players.

TapSwap was initially built on the Solana blockchain but is now available on Telegram as well. There are also plans for an airdrop on the TON blockchain. TAPS tokens currently have a supply of 1 billion.

At the time of writing, the project has also allocated 50% of tokens for community members, 30% to be locked in the game’s treasury, and the remainder to boost liquidity.

Catizen

Copy link to section

Catizen is another viral mini-game that features adorable cats and has garnered over 12 million players since its launch. Players are required to swipe to combine cats together to increase their level and value.

Unlike the aforementioned games, this is not an ideal clicker and requires the players to pay attention. This slightly different approach has made Catizen more engaging than other games.

Players are in charge of a cat café, where visitors come and spend time with the cats. They reward users with the in-game vKITTY token, which can be used to buy more cats or redeemed using the TON wallet.

The game already boasts over 550,000 paid users.

An upcoming airdrop will reward players based on the number of vKITTY tokens they have earned in-game. The project plans to allocate 42% of the tokens to the community. Interestingly, the project has announced a 0% allocation for the team, which is the only one in this list.

The game has also partnered with the Ethereum layer 2 protocol Mantle network. Pluto Vision Labs, the studio behind the game, recently saw investments from Binance Labs.



The token is currently available for pre-market trading on crypto exchanges Bybit and Bitget.

When are the airdrops coming?

Copy link to section

Hamster Kombat’s HMSTR airdrop was initially set for July, but that has been delayed. As of now, no news dates have been announced.

TapSwap said it will launch its TAPS airdrop sometime during the third quarter of 2024. So far no announcements have been made.

Citizen had a July airdrop planned for its CATI tokens, but that has been delayed due to technical challenges cited by the developers.

While the crypto community has not well received these delays, they give new players a chance to join the millions of players already engaged.