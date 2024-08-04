Is a water crisis imminent? Amazon drought raises alarms over water levels, forest fires, and food security

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The Amazon Basin is entering the dry season with many of its rivers already at critically low levels, leading governments to anticipate contingency measures to address disrupted navigation and increasing forest fires.

This development highlights the growing concerns over water availability and environmental stability in one of the world’s most critical ecosystems.

Drought impacts multiple Amazonian countries

“The Amazon Basin is facing one of the most severe droughts in recent years in 2024, with significant impacts on several member countries,” stated a technical note issued by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO).

This organization includes Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela.

The note emphasized that in several rivers in the southwestern Amazon, water levels are at their lowest on record for this time of year.

Brazil declares water shortage in major basins

On Monday, Brazil’s federal water agency declared a water shortage in the Madeira and Purus basins, areas nearly the size of Mexico.

This was followed by Acre state declaring an emergency due to an impending water shortage in its main city. These measures, taken more than two months earlier than in 2023, aim to increase monitoring, mobilize resources, and request federal aid.

Last year’s drought resulted in significant environmental and human impacts, including the deaths of river dolphins and isolation of communities reliant on water transportation.

Impact on navigation and local communities

The depth of the Madeira River, an important waterway for soybeans and fuel, dropped below 3 meters near Porto Velho on July 20.

This same depth was reached a month later in 2023. Navigation has been restricted during nighttime, and there are concerns that two of Brazil’s largest hydroelectric plants may halt production, as happened last year.

In Envira, shallow rivers have impeded navigation, affecting medical access and increasing food prices.

Increasing forest fires

Another major concern is the rise in forest fires.

There were around 25,000 fires from January until late July, the highest number for this period in almost two decades. In the Amazon, fires are primarily human-made, used to manage pastures and clear deforested areas.

Long-term climate impacts

The climate crisis exacerbated the 2023 drought, making it one of the worst recorded in many places and reaching the maximum “exceptional” level on the scientific scale.

The drought was found to be 30 times more likely due to global warming, highlighting the severe impact of climate change on the Amazon. The return of the El Niño phenomenon also contributed to drier conditions but was not the primary driver.

The severe drought in the Amazon raises concerns about reaching a tipping point where the rainforest could transition to a drier state, resulting in a mass die-off of trees and releasing significant amounts of CO2.

This could further drive global temperatures higher, making it crucial to protect the rainforest and move away from fossil fuels.

Regional and global repercussions

Millions of people in the Amazon have been affected by the drought, with rivers at their lowest levels in over a century, leading to drinking water shortages, failed crops, and power cuts due to dried-up hydroelectric plants.

The drought also worsened wildfires and led to high water temperatures, causing mass mortality of river life.

Experts stress the need for government interventions to support communities in preparing for intensifying droughts.

The Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre highlighted the necessity for policies to help communities adapt to the changing climate.

The large-scale destruction of the rainforest for beef and soy production has worsened drought conditions, as cleared land retains less water.

Recent data indicates the Amazon rainforest is nearing a tipping point, with more than 75% of the untouched forest losing stability since the early 2000s.

Global food supply risks

The drought’s impact extends beyond environmental concerns, affecting global food supply.

The Amazon region is critical to the UK’s food imports, including bananas, avocados, melons, and soybeans for livestock feed.

Climate change’s effects on South American farmers may result in higher food prices and gaps on supermarket shelves worldwide.

The severe drought in the Amazon Basin highlights the urgent need for concerted efforts to address climate change and protect this vital ecosystem.

Governments and organizations must collaborate to implement sustainable practices and support affected communities to mitigate the long-term impacts on the environment and global food security.