Disney hikes streaming prices for Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+: Here’s what they’ll cost

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Disney has announced a price increase for its streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, starting mid-October.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The price hike ranges from $1 to $2 per month for most plans, while the premium Hulu plans, which include live TV, will see a more significant increase of $6 per month.

New pricing details

Copy link to section

Starting in mid-October, Disney+ Basic will be priced at $9.99 per month, and the Premium version will cost $15.99 per month.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan will increase to $9.99 monthly, while the ad-free version will rise to $18.99 per month.

ESPN+, which includes ads, will be priced at $11.99 per month.

These increases come as part of Disney’s broader strategy to push customers towards its bundled offerings, which provide multiple services at a discounted rate.

Bundles and partnerships

Copy link to section

Disney has long promoted bundles of its services, such as the combination of Disney+ and Hulu or the inclusion of ESPN+.

This fall, the existing Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads will increase by $1 to $10.99 per month.

However, the ad-free bundle will remain at the current rate of $19.99 per month.

In a strategic move to expand its offerings, Disney has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a new bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

This bundle, announced in July, will be available for $16.99 with ads and $29.99 ad-free, representing a 38% savings compared to purchasing each service separately.

Enhancing content offerings

Copy link to section

In addition to price adjustments, Disney aims to enhance the value proposition of its streaming services by introducing new content and features.

Starting September 4, all subscribers will have access to ABC News Live and a playlist featuring preschool content. Additionally, the company plans to introduce four more curated playlists for premium subscribers, aimed at enriching the viewing experience.

Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing value to its subscribers. “Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+,” Bowen said in the news release.

Disney’s decision to raise prices comes as the company continues to navigate the competitive landscape of streaming services.

The price hikes also align with Disney’s broader financial strategy, as the company prepares to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings.

These earnings will provide further insight into how the streaming service is performing and the impact of the recent price increases on subscriber numbers and revenue.

The price increases by Disney reflect a broader trend in the streaming industry, where companies are adjusting their pricing strategies to balance subscriber growth with profitability.

As content creation and licensing costs continue to rise, streaming platforms are under pressure to ensure that their pricing models can sustain long-term growth and investment in original content.

Competitors in the streaming market, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, are also facing similar challenges.

These companies may respond with their pricing adjustments or new content offerings to retain and attract subscribers.

The industry-wide adjustments indicate an evolving landscape where consumer preferences and market dynamics are constantly shifting.