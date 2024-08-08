Chile’s inflation jumps to 4.6% in July, driven by rising housing and electricity costs

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Chile’s inflationary pressures are mounting, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reveals a 4.6% annual increase for July 2024, marking the fourth consecutive month of rising inflation.

This figure, reported by the National Institute of Statistics, underscores persistent price pressures across various sectors, impacting both consumers and the broader economy.

In July, the CPI recorded a 0.7% monthly change, adding to a 3.1% increase year-to-date.

This uptick reflects ongoing inflationary trends and has raised concerns about the economic outlook.

The latest data comes in above analysts’ expectations and indicates a more robust inflationary environment than previously anticipated.

Sectoral contributions to inflation

The July CPI report highlights that ten of the thirteen CPI divisions contributed positively to the index’s monthly variance.

Notably, the Housing and Basic Services division saw a significant 2.2% gain, adding 0.374 percentage points to the index.

This rise was driven by notable increases in electricity costs (12.0%), which contributed 0.276 percentage points, and common expenses (2.9%), adding 0.039 percentage points.

Similarly, the Equipment and Home Maintenance division experienced a 2.1% increase, contributing 0.123 percentage points to the CPI.

Furniture and home items saw the most substantial rise within this category, with an increase of 9.1%, contributing 0.085 percentage points.

Major household appliances also saw a 2.5% rise, adding 0.023 percentage points to the index.

Price declines in certain sectors

Despite the overall increase, some sectors experienced price declines.

The Health division recorded a 0.1% reduction, impacting the CPI by -0.007 percentage points.

This decrease, while modest, reflects underlying nuances in inflationary pressures.

Specific items within the health sector, such as outpatient treatments and dental services, saw price drops, contributing to the overall negative variance.

The July CPI data also reveals notable fluctuations in specific items.

For instance, the power supply saw a significant 12.0% monthly increase, making a substantial contribution to the index.

Additionally, international air transport prices rose by 13.5%, impacting the CPI by 0.064 percentage points, although they experienced a year-to-date decline of -21.1%.

Comparing July CPI data with previous inflation rates

Comparing the July CPI data to previous months, Chile’s annual inflation rate increased from 4.2% in June 2024 to 4.6% in July.

This rise contrasts with a 0.1% drop in consumer prices in June, highlighting a complex inflationary landscape.

The increase in inflation reflects ongoing adjustments in the cost of living and economic conditions.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile items, fell by 0.6% in June, marking the most significant reduction in core prices since at least 2013.

This divergence between core CPI and overall inflation indicates underlying complexities in pricing trends, impacting monetary policy and consumer behavior.

The continued rise in inflation presents both challenges and opportunities for policymakers.

The broad-based increases in prices across various sectors suggest sustained inflationary pressures, necessitating careful monitoring and potential adjustments in economic policy.

Understanding the nuances of these price movements is crucial for informed decision-making and maintaining economic stability.