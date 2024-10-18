Crypto wrap: BTC eyes $70k as DOGE tops weekly returns list

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bitcoin price is hovering near $68,500 as bulls seek further strengthening towards the previous all-time high.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Meanwhile, several meme coins have seen a decent spike in prices over the past week as the US election draws ever closer and bullish crypto sentiment solidifies.

Advertisement

This crypto wrap looks at the performance of some top coins and the meme market.

Crypto news today

Copy link to section

Ripple and SEC’s appeal remained a major talking point as legal experts commented on the regulator’s ‘late’ filing of the Form C. XRP price hovered around $0.55 as the community reaction cooled following the excitement on Thursday.

BlackRock, on the other hand, is looking to make inroads in the crypto derivatives market with partnerships targeting global crypto exchanges.

The investment giant’s goal is to bring its tokenized treasuries asset BUIDL to the market as collateral in derivatives trading, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano stated on X on Oct. 18 that Wall Street is overthinking the opportunity that Bitcoin presents.

But when Wall Street capitulates, it’s BTC that will reap the inflows.

Friday also saw crypto asset manager and GBTC issuer Grayscale make the major announcement that private placements for 20 crypto token funds are now open.

The funds target qualified investors and include Avalanche, Aave, XRP, The Graph, and SUI.

Elsewhere, Worldcoin rebranded to ‘World’ and introduced several updates, including the launch of its layer-2 World Chain.

Here are the price performances for Bitcoin, Solana, Dogecoin, and Stacks as the crypto market heads for the weekend.

BTC price

Copy link to section

The gains seen over the week have the Bitcoin price poised above $68,000.

Having reached intraday highs of $68,871, it means the all-time high of $73k is less than 7% from current levels.

Bulls may target three-month highs above $69,500 and the psychological level of $70k for the next bear resolve.

If there’s a pullback, a retest and establishment of support above $65k will be great bulls.

BTC is up 10% in the past week.

SOL price

Copy link to section

As an altcoin, Solana has struggled since dipping from above $200.

However, the SOL price has shown resilience after climbing from below $135 on Oct. 3.

If the altcoin tracks BTC gains amid a surge in meme coins, it could extend upside to test resistance above $190.

With various protocols on the up following Breakpoint, Solana could be a top gainer. SOL has jumped nearly 8% in the past week.

DOGE price

Copy link to section

Dogecoin trades around $0.14, up more than 13% in the past 24 hours and over 22% higher in the past week.

The meme coin topped Grayscale’s top 10 assets list by weekly returns.

As highlighted earlier today, DOGE was among the meme coins to outpace the top 100 coins by market cap. Book of Meme led early gainers during the Asian hours.

Crypto analysts say the meme narrative could see Shiba Inu, Floki, Pepe, and dogwifhat among others skyrocket in the coming months.

Meme coins are therefore some of the tokens traders are likely to watch next week and ahead of the US election.

Coins to outperform or underperform will also be in focus for traders, including those facing significant unlocks.

Stacks price

Copy link to section

Stacks (STX) price rose 3% to trade near $1.94 as of writing. With an ascending triangle pattern in place, a breakout is likely to push STX to year-to-date highs of $3.72.

The Bitcoin layer-2 network’s Nakamoto upgrade scheduled for October 29 could be a huge positive catalyst.

The upgrade brings fast blocks and Bitcoin finality to Stacks.