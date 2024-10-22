Avalanche (AVAX) launches credit card, allowing users to spend crypto ‘wherever Visa is accepted’
Advertisement
- LATAM and Caribbean residents can use the Avalanche Card to pay using different supported cryptocurrencies.
- Avalanche aims to make digital assets more practical for day-to-day usage.
- The increased utility will boost AVAX price growth.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
In a significant move to promote crypto adoption, smart contracts platform Avalanche (AVAX) has introduced a credit card.
Advertisement
Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.
The Avalanche Card will allow individuals to spend supported cryptocurrencies, including WAVAX, sAVAX, and USDC, at Visa-enabled merchants.
Advertisement
Introducing the Avalanche Card! 🔺 Spend your WAVAX, USDC, sAVAX, and more wherever Visa is accepted. Enjoy both physical and virtual cards, 24/7 dedicated support, and seamless transactions through popular apps. The future starts now! Join the waitlist and check out the full…
Meanwhile, the initial rollout aims to boost financial accessibility and inclusivity in Caribbean and Latin American nations. Information on AVAX’s website stated:
The Avalanche Card will initially be available to individuals who are residents of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Residents or citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, North Korea, Syria, and Iran, along with the regions of Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk, are not eligible to sign up, regardless of where they reside.
The Avalanche cardCopy link to section
The new credit card represents a groundbreaking step toward bridging cryptocurrency and traditional finance.
Further, integrating payments giant Visa simplifies digital asset usage in everyday transactions. Users can convert and spend crypto effortlessly in physical and online stores.
The card supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including but not limited to Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX), USD Coin (USDC), and Staked AVAX (sAVAX). It will likely see widespread usability as users spend their tokens at any Visa-enabled merchant globally.
Moreover, the Avalanche Card supports instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, ensuring an efficient and seamless transaction experience, with cashback incentives and potential rewards promoting user loyalty and engagement.
Also, high-end security features like biometric verification and multi-factor authentication ensure user and fund safety.
How Avalanche’s credit card worksCopy link to section
Interested individuals can apply for the card via AVAX’s official website or affiliated financial platforms. KYC verification is essential to ensure regulatory compliance. Users will receive their cards after approval, which they can link to their AVAX wallets.
They can then load the card with supported digital assets from the wallet and transact at any Visa-enabled enterprise worldwide.
The Caribbean and Latin American nations present a lucrative growth opportunity for digital asset adoption. The region experiences high inflation and unstable local currencies, making crypto an alternative store of wealth.
LATAM and Caribbean residents can use crypto to streamline cross-border transactions, enjoying increased speeds and reduced charges. Moreover, the tech-oriented younger population has a higher probability of embracing digital financial transformation.
AVAX price outlookCopy link to section
The native token didn’t reflect optimism about the above development as it continued to mirror broad market performance.
AVAX lost 2.25% of its value in the past 24 hours to trade at $28.10. It maintained consolidative trends on the daily timeframe as the overall market awaits explosive upswings to new all-time highs.
The Avalanche Card introduces massive utility for AVAX, and Visa integration sets the altcoin for massive recognition globally.
That will strengthen the asset’s market position, translating to stable growth and price surges upon broad-based bull runs.
Advertisement
Want easy-to-follow crypto, forex & stock trading signals? Make trading simple by copying our team of pro-traders. Consistent results. Sign-up today at Invezz Signals™.