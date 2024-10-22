Avalanche (AVAX) launches credit card, allowing users to spend crypto ‘wherever Visa is accepted’

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In a significant move to promote crypto adoption, smart contracts platform Avalanche (AVAX) has introduced a credit card.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The Avalanche Card will allow individuals to spend supported cryptocurrencies, including WAVAX, sAVAX, and USDC, at Visa-enabled merchants.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the initial rollout aims to boost financial accessibility and inclusivity in Caribbean and Latin American nations. Information on AVAX’s website stated:

The Avalanche Card will initially be available to individuals who are residents of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Residents or citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, North Korea, Syria, and Iran, along with the regions of Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk, are not eligible to sign up, regardless of where they reside.

The Avalanche card

Copy link to section

The new credit card represents a groundbreaking step toward bridging cryptocurrency and traditional finance.

Further, integrating payments giant Visa simplifies digital asset usage in everyday transactions. Users can convert and spend crypto effortlessly in physical and online stores.

The card supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including but not limited to Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX), USD Coin (USDC), and Staked AVAX (sAVAX). It will likely see widespread usability as users spend their tokens at any Visa-enabled merchant globally.

Moreover, the Avalanche Card supports instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, ensuring an efficient and seamless transaction experience, with cashback incentives and potential rewards promoting user loyalty and engagement.

Also, high-end security features like biometric verification and multi-factor authentication ensure user and fund safety.

How Avalanche’s credit card works

Copy link to section

Interested individuals can apply for the card via AVAX’s official website or affiliated financial platforms. KYC verification is essential to ensure regulatory compliance. Users will receive their cards after approval, which they can link to their AVAX wallets.

They can then load the card with supported digital assets from the wallet and transact at any Visa-enabled enterprise worldwide.

The Caribbean and Latin American nations present a lucrative growth opportunity for digital asset adoption. The region experiences high inflation and unstable local currencies, making crypto an alternative store of wealth.

LATAM and Caribbean residents can use crypto to streamline cross-border transactions, enjoying increased speeds and reduced charges. Moreover, the tech-oriented younger population has a higher probability of embracing digital financial transformation.

AVAX price outlook

Copy link to section

The native token didn’t reflect optimism about the above development as it continued to mirror broad market performance.

AVAX lost 2.25% of its value in the past 24 hours to trade at $28.10. It maintained consolidative trends on the daily timeframe as the overall market awaits explosive upswings to new all-time highs.

Source – Coinmarketcap

The Avalanche Card introduces massive utility for AVAX, and Visa integration sets the altcoin for massive recognition globally.

That will strengthen the asset’s market position, translating to stable growth and price surges upon broad-based bull runs.