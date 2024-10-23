Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by 50 bps to 3.75% amid economic slowdown

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In a significant move, the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, lowering it to 3.75% in its October 2024 decision, as expected, and signalling that it will continue to lower its rate should the economy develop as expected.

This move is consistent with market expectations and demonstrates the bank’s willingness to explore more rate decreases if the current economic scenario persists as predicted.

The Bank of Canada’s current rate cut follows three previous cuts totalling 25 basis points.

This technique was prompted by recent data showing a significant drop in Canadian inflation rates.

In September, inflation decreased to 1.6%, which is the first time it has dipped below the 2% target in three years.

Furthermore, the bank noted a drop in per capita consumption and a softening labour market, highlighted by an unemployment rate that has risen to over 6.5%—a level not seen for more than two years.

Together, these indicators suggested a need for lower borrowing costs to help ease economic pressures.

Insights from the Monetary Policy Report

The Bank of Canada’s current Monetary Policy Report provides insight into the bank’s inflation and GDP growth expectations.

Policymakers expect inflation to stay close to target levels in the foreseeable future, with inflation risks looking to be fairly balanced in both directions.

Furthermore, the bank predicts a moderate 1.2% GDP growth this year, with a greater 2.1% growth rate expected next year.

These estimates are cautiously optimistic in the face of persistent economic concerns.

GDP growth is expected to steadily accelerate during the projection horizon, aided by decreasing interest rates.

This forecast incorporates the net effect of modest increases in consumer expenditure per person and slower population growth.

Residential investment growth is also expected to accelerate as robust house demand drives up sales and renovation spending.

Business investment is projected to increase as demand rises, and exports should stay strong, aided by sustained demand from the United States.

In the report, the Bank forecasts inflation to stay close to the goal over the projection period, with upward and negative pressures on inflation broadly equal.

The upward pressure from housing and other services progressively fades, and the downward pressure on inflation weakens as excess supply in the economy is absorbed.

Overall, the Bank expects GDP growth of 1.2% in 2024, 2.1% in 2025, and 2.3% in 2026. As the economy improves, excess supply is gradually absorbed.

Review of the Bank of Canada’s global economic outlook

According to the latest insights from the Monetary Policy Report, the Bank of Canada continues to project that the global economy will grow at roughly 3% over the next two years.

Interestingly, the United States is expected to see stronger growth than earlier estimates, while China’s economic outlook appears to be less robust.

In the eurozone, growth has been slow but is predicted to make a modest recovery next year.

Recently, advanced economies have seen a drop in inflation rates, bringing them closer to the targets set by central banks.

Moreover, since July, global financial conditions have become more relaxed, largely due to market expectations of lower policy interest rates.

It’s also worth noting that current global oil prices are about $10 lower than what was estimated in the July Monetary Policy Report.

This thorough assessment demonstrates the Bank of Canada’s careful consideration of various economic factors that are shaping the global environment.

What’s the importance of the rate cut?

The Bank of Canada’s decision to cut its main interest rate has substantial ramifications for a variety of economic participants.

By lowering borrowing rates, the bank hopes to increase consumption and investment, so increasing overall economic activity and promoting growth.

Lower interest rates also offer relief to both businesses and households by reducing the cost of servicing debt, potentially leading to higher disposable income and improved financial stability.

Ultimately, this rate cut demonstrates the central bank’s commitment to fostering economic recovery and tackling current challenges, all while striving to maintain a stable and sustainable economic environment for Canada.

In summary, the Bank of Canada’s decision to lower its benchmark interest rate demonstrates its proactive approach to shifting economic conditions.

By changing its monetary policy to handle the complexities of inflation and growth, the bank hopes to navigate uncertainty and give critical support to Canada’s economy.