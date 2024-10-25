Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Ratan Tata, one of the most revered business tycoons in history, passed away recently in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy cherished by millions.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

As the world mourns his loss, his will has sparked curiosity, proving to be just as remarkable as the man himself.

Advertisement

According to The Times of India, Tata’s will features a touching gesture for his loyal German Shepherd, Tito.

A portion of his wealth has been earmarked to provide “unlimited” care for Tito, with his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw, appointed to oversee the beloved pet’s well-being.

Tata’s generosity doesn’t stop there.

With an estate valued at over Rs 10,000 crore, his will also extends support to his foundation, his brother Jimmy Tata, his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, and trusted house staff—highlighting the personal connections and values that shaped his extraordinary life.

Dog, house staff, find mention in Tata’s will

Copy link to section

Tito’s care is guaranteed to maintain the standard of living he enjoyed during Tata’s life, reflecting the bond shared between Tata and his beloved pets.

Tata’s affection for Tito is no secret. Adopted around five or six years ago after the passing of Tata’s previous dog of the same name, Tito became a familiar companion in Tata’s Colaba residence, Halekai.

Tata’s will also includes provisions for his long-serving house staff, who have supported him throughout his personal and professional life.

His butler, Subbiah, who served him for over three decades, is among the beneficiaries.

Ratan Tata was reportedly known to buy designer clothes for his house staff including Shaw and Subbiah during his foreign travels.

They have been recognised for their loyalty and dedication, with Tata ensuring their well-being after his passing.

Shantanu Naidu, a long-time associate of Ratan Tata, is expected to receive a piece of the late industrialist’s Rs 10,000-crore will, the TOI report said.

Further, the tycoon relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and waived Naidu’s overseas education expenses.

The majority of wealth reserved for philanthropic pursuits

Copy link to section

While the special provision for Tito has drawn attention, the vast majority of Ratan Tata’s estate is earmarked for charitable foundations and trusts.

A central feature of the will is the transfer of Tata’s 0.83% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165 billion Tata Group, to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF).

Established in 2022 as a Section 8 company focused on non-profit causes, RTEF is set to receive the majority of Tata’s estimated ₹10,000 crore estate.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to lead the foundation, continuing Tata’s vision for social welfare and service.

Known for his commitment to philanthropy, Tata’s allocation of his wealth to charity aligns with the Tata family’s long-standing tradition of using their assets to support social causes.

The legacy of Halekai House and other key assets

Copy link to section

Tata’s estate includes a range of assets, from a valuable 2,000-square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug to substantial fixed deposits of over ₹350 crore.

Tata’s primary residence, Halekai in Colaba, where he lived until his passing, is owned by Ewart Investments, a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

The home, designed by Tata himself, carries sentimental value, yet its future ownership will be determined by Ewart.

Tata’s Alibaug property and a Juhu beachfront house also feature in his estate.

The Juhu house, inherited by Tata and his family, has remained closed for over two decades, and insiders suggest plans may be underway to sell it.

Tata’s extensive car collection, consisting of 20 to 30 luxury vehicles, is currently housed at Halekai and the Taj Wellington Mews apartments.

This collection, which includes rare and valuable models, is under consideration for either an auction or transfer to a Tata Museum in Pune.

If acquired, these cars would be preserved as a part of Tata’s legacy, showcasing his passion for automobiles to the public.

Longtime confidants tasked with Tata’s final wishes

Copy link to section

Ratan Tata entrusted the execution of his will to close confidants, including lawyer Darius Khambata and Mehli Mistry, a trustee on the boards of Tata Trusts.

Tata’s half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, are also involved in overseeing his estate’s execution.

Mistry, who shared a close bond with Tata and has served on the boards of Tata’s main charitable trusts, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, has played a significant role in furthering Tata’s philanthropic objectives.

Mehli Mistry, also a confidante of Tata’s estranged half-brother, Cyrus Mistry, has maintained a strong relationship with the Tata family and is deeply connected to the group’s broader philanthropic mission.

The Tata Trusts, collectively holding a 66% stake in Tata Sons, are pivotal in advancing Tata’s vision for societal progress, especially through initiatives in healthcare, education, and social welfare.