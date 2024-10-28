ECB chief signals steady approach, no immediate policy easing necessary

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Amid varying opinions among European Central Bank (ECB) officials regarding interest rates and inflation trends, Pierre Wunsch, the head of Belgium’s central bank, has stated that there is no pressing need for the ECB to speed up policy easing.

Wunsch’s perspective adds to a rising call among officials to exercise caution, highlighting the differences in opinion within the ECB.

Wunsch believes that the current state of the European economy does not warrant a rapid decrease in interest rates.

He points out that robust employment rates, rising real wages, and a likely gentle economic slowdown suggest that a gradual approach to adjusting monetary policy is more appropriate.

This view contrasts with proposals from some other policymakers, including Mario Centeno from Portugal, who has suggested a potential 50 basis point rate cut at the upcoming meeting in December.

ECB’s inflation projections

While Wunsch acknowledges the chance that inflation could return to the ECB’s target rate by the middle of 2025, he downplays the risk of a long-term decline below 2%.

He stresses the importance of differentiating between short-term inflation fluctuations, often influenced by changes in energy prices and more persistent inflation trends.

Wunsch advocates for any future rate cuts to be implemented cautiously and in response to broader economic indicators, waiting until current limitations on economic growth are lifted.

Balanced policy approach

Wunsch calls for a truly balanced approach to policymaking, taking into account the volatility of energy prices both upward and downward.

He argues that the ECB should adopt a steady stance towards inflation responses to prevent short-term price variations from overly impacting long-term policy decisions.

Current market expectations anticipate a 35 basis point rate cut by December 12, with a significant chance of a 50 basis point reduction.

This reflects the prevailing uncertainty and fluctuations surrounding the ECB’s forthcoming policy choices.

Wunsch’s remarks play a crucial role in the ongoing conversation within the ECB about the best course of action in light of changing economic circumstances.

“I would argue that underlying inflation data rather than headline may give us a better indication on how restrictive policy is,” Wunsch said.

Wunsch also warned against rushing into December, as major events and data releases in the next weeks will have far-reaching consequences for the economy.

What’s ahead?

As the ECB navigates differing opinions on interest rates, inflation, and overall monetary policy, Pierre Wunsch’s insights highlight the situation’s complexity.

Striking a balance between the need for economic stimulus and the necessity of ensuring financial stability presents a significant challenge for policymakers.

The dynamic economic landscape in Europe will continue to influence the ECB’s decisions in the months ahead, demanding a thoughtful and well-crafted approach to policy changes.



