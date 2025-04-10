Brazil plans offshore oil auction amid fiscal pressures: here’s what we know

Brazil’s government is preparing to auction off stakes in offshore oil fields this year, focusing on uncontracted portions of its lucrative pre-salt deposits.

According to Reuters, two sources familiar with the matter said the initiative serves both as a financial strategy and as a response to the shifting global economic landscape, which threatens Brazil’s fiscal stability.

The auction will cover smaller, non-contracted sections of the major Tupi, Mero, and Atapu fields, the sources said.

The government aims to raise around 20 billion reais (US$3.4 billion) in a “worst-case” scenario, according to the sources.

While Brazil’s Finance Ministry and Ministry of Mines and Energy have not publicly commented on the auction, internal support for the move appears strong.

This planned sale underscores Brazil’s growing financial challenges.

Recent US tariffs have dampened global economic prospects, pushing oil prices to a four-year low below $60 per barrel.

Brent crude prices settled at US$65.48 on Wednesday, a slight rebound but still well below Brazil’s 2025 budget law assumption of US$80.79 a barrel.

Fiscal concerns in the Spotlight

Copy link to section

The auction reflects mounting concerns about Brazil’s fiscal health. Oil revenue is a crucial part of the national budget, contributing through royalties, corporate income taxes, and profits from the state-controlled oil giant Petrobras. Falling oil prices could lead to significant budget shortfalls.

“It’s crucial to have escape valves when revenue becomes more uncertain due to external shocks,” one of the sources said.

Both government officials and industry stakeholders agree that risk management is essential to safeguarding Brazil’s fiscal stability, especially given the unpredictability of global markets.

The government’s goal is not only to generate immediate revenue but also to create a buffer against potential economic turbulence.

The next phase involves passing legislation to authorize the auction. The government is reportedly working closely with lawmakers to expedite the process, signaling the urgency of shoring up fiscal defenses before external pressures intensify further.

If successful, the auction could serve as a key financial cushion for Brazil, offering short-term stability while giving the government more room to adapt to a volatile global economy.