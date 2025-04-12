LATAM crypto news: Decrypto launches P2P platform in Argentina and Bitget receives license in El Salvador

Latin America’s evolving crypto landscape continues to grow, showcasing great diversity.

Argentina’s headlines this week include the launch of a new peer-to-peer financing network from Decrypto.

El Salvador, on the other hand, continues to lead the way in LATAM cryptocurrency by granting a provider license to Bitget.

Decrypto launches P2P lending platform in Argentina

In response to the growing need for decentralized financial instruments in the Bitcoin ecosystem, Decrypto, a well-known exchange in Argentina, has launched a new peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform.

This novel solution allows users to request USDT loans while utilizing Bitcoin as collateral, allowing them to gain liquidity without having to liquidate their crypto assets.

The project is aimed at those seeking financing choices while preserving their Bitcoin exposure, particularly amid bullish market situations.

Aside from easing credit access, Decrypto’s platform provides indirect tax benefits by allowing customers to utilize their assets as collateral without executing a transaction, potentially avoiding capital gains tax liabilities.

Borrowers and lenders can negotiate amounts and interest rates using customizable maturities ranging from 30 to 365 days, resulting in a more personalized financing experience.

Bitget receives digital asset provider license in El Salvador

This week, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that the National Digital Assets Commission of El Salvador (CNAD) has granted it a license to provide digital asset services.

According to a press release on Bitget’s official website, this latest license would allow the company to provide a considerably greater range of services to Salvadoran customers, including spot and futures trading, staking products, and other performance-focused digital asset alternatives.

Hon Ng, Bitget’s legal director, emphasized El Salvador’s strategic relevance to the firm.

“Our company’s move to grow in El Salvador is linked to the country’s ongoing push to stay ahead of many with its progressive and transparent approach to Bitcoin and digital asset regulation,” Ng stated.

This regulatory framework makes El Salvador an appealing country for high-quality Web3 enterprises seeking to operate responsibly on a large scale.

Bitget intends to deliver a comprehensive array of services in a country that continues to build a favorable environment for crypto firms.

Ng also stressed Bitget’s global regulatory approach, which focuses on entering nations with existing cryptocurrency regulatory frameworks.

Bitget’s commitment to supporting jurisdictions that provide clear frameworks and encourage the development of a secure and efficient crypto economy is consistent with the growing trend of Web3 companies establishing operations in El Salvador, cementing the country’s reputation as a crypto-friendly destination.

Figment opens new office in Brazil, expanding its presence in LATAM

Figment, a prominent provider of staking infrastructure, has opened a regional office in São Paulo, Brazil, marking its entrance into Latin America.

This move demonstrates Figment’s commitment to the region’s rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem and the rising demand for institutional staking solutions.

In a recent interview with Cointelegraph Spanish, Figment expressed a desire to capitalize on local market potential.

Figment’s Head of the Americas, Josh Deems, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, saying, “Latin America is one of our key growth regions for 2025, and we are excited to increase our presence here in response to customer demand.”

To lead this project, Figment has chosen Sthefano Batista as Head of Latin America.

With a strong background in firms such as Paradigm and MSCI, Batista’s responsibility will be to drive strategic expansion and strengthen partnerships with existing stakeholders across the area.

Figment’s new office in São Paulo will include specialists in operations and protocol functions, coinciding with the company’s global aim to assist blockchain network growth and success.

Batista stressed the goal of making Figment the preferred staking solution for the Latin American crypto community.