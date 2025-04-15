Canada’s inflation unexpectedly cools to 2.3% in March

Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 2.3% in March, down significantly from the previous month.

A softer-than-expected inflation reading modestly raised the probability of a rate cut at Wednesday’s policy decision, though market consensus continues to lean toward a pause.

Lower costs drive the decline in inflation

Copy link to section

According to Statistics Canada data, the surprise decline in inflation was driven mostly by lower gasoline and travel tour prices.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate increased by only 0.3%.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the inflation rate to remain at 2.6% and on a monthly basis to rise by 0.6%.

The drop in gasoline prices was especially notable, falling 1.6% as a result of lowering crude oil prices caused by global economic downturn concerns and the impact of tariffs imposed by the US government.

A mix of economic indicators

Copy link to section

While the overall inflation rate is showing signs of slowing, core inflation metrics monitored closely by the Bank of Canada remain high.

Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, emphasised the bank’s difficulty in deciphering these conflicting signals.

Porter was quoted in the report, stating:

Does (the bank) look in the rear view mirror at still relatively sticky core inflation, or does it look forward knowing that the consumer and business sentiment has crumbled and the economy is likely to weaken in this quarter? That’s a tough call”

Furthermore, rises in food and beverage costs, which increased by 3.2% and 2.4% on an annual basis, indicate that certain sectors continue to face price pressures.

These increases were somewhat obscured by a sales tax exemption that was in effect from mid-December to mid-February, emphasising the difficulty of determining genuine inflationary trends.

Possible changes in monetary policy

Copy link to section

As the Bank of Canada prepares to deliver its monetary policy decision, financial markets are on edge.

The odds of a rate cut have risen slightly, but overall sentiment is still skewed toward the interest rate cycle to remain on hold.

After the release of the data, currency markets pared back their expectations for a pause in the interest rate cutting cycle, with odds slipping to roughly 52% from 60% prior to the release.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods have also created uncertainty in the economy.

These factors are impacting both consumer prices and economic development, making it challenging for central banks to make decisions.

Navigating the complex economic terrain

Copy link to section

As Canada grapples with current economic dynamics, the drop in inflation provides a ray of hope for consumers while raising serious concerns about future monetary policy.

The Bank of Canada faces the difficult task of balancing these factors: navigating between persistent core inflation and a weaker economy.

With global demand uncertain and aggravated by trade tensions, authorities must tread carefully to ensure that any interest rate increases promote economic stability while avoiding inflationary pressures.