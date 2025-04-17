Brazil’s Petrobras cuts diesel prices in response to falling crude prices

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-run oil giant, has announced that the price of diesel sold to distributors will be reduced by an average of 0.12 real ($0.0205) per litre beginning Friday.

According to Reuters, the move follows recent drops in global oil prices and comes only two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on several countries on April 2, causing additional uncertainty in global energy markets.

The move is Petrobras’ most recent pricing change as the business balances internal market dynamics with global economic trends.

According to the corporation, decreasing Brent crude prices and exchange rate fluctuations influenced the timing and extent of the cut.

Market-driven movement

Petrobras Chief Financial Officer Fernando Melgarejo explained the decision to Reuters, underlining the company’s commitment to data-driven pricing.

“We have a fundamentalist analysis of prices,” Melgarejo stated. “Within this analysis, we understand that the adjustment was appropriate at this moment, mainly due to the movement of the Brent.”

Brent crude, the global oil standard, has fallen in recent weeks as financial markets assess the potential impact of impending US tariffs.

Petrobras was forced to reconsider its diesel pricing policy as a result of the price decline and currency volatility in Brazil.

A conservative cut

While the drop provides some comfort to fuel distributors—and possibly to consumers—it was not as significant as some experts had anticipated.

According to Eduardo Oliveira de Melo, managing partner of Raion Consultoria, his firm anticipated a potential drop of up to 0.30 real per litre based on market conditions.

“Petrobras chose a cautious approach,” Oliveira de Melo said. “They’re likely watching for continued volatility and aiming to avoid major swings that could hurt their financial performance or undermine future pricing stability.”

Political and policy context

Speculation about a diesel price decrease arose soon after the tariff announcement in early April.

Brazil’s Mines and Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira, reportedly raised the problem with Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard in recent days.

Over the last years, the government has taken an active interest in fuel pricing, particularly considering the influence that high transportation costs have on inflation and public attitudes.

While Petrobras has insisted on maintaining pricing autonomy, it is constantly under pressure to comply with larger national interests.

Impact and outlook

The diesel price decrease will go into effect on Friday and will be keenly monitored by transportation companies, fuel distributors, and government regulators.

While it may provide short-term comfort, the very modest reduction indicates Petrobras’ intention to proceed with caution in the face of uncertain global economic conditions.

Petrobras looks to be devoted to striking a balance between financial conservatism and market responsiveness.

The company’s pricing methodology, which is closely related to international benchmarks such as Brent, means that future changes—up or down—will most likely follow the world oil market’s overall trend.