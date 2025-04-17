Crypto prices today: BTC stuck below $85K, XRP down 1.4%

The cryptocurrency market remained subdued on Thursday.

Bitcoin’s price was stuck below the $85K mark, while other major coins like XRP and ETH showed muted movement.

The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $2.66 trillion, down 0.29% over the past 24 hours.

Total market volume in the same period is $71.13 billion, a decline of 1.24%.

The broader market sentiment is cautious amid ongoing uncertainty around the tariff landscape.

Investors remain wary of both the extent and timing of potential new trade measures.

Crypto’s subdued Q1

CoinGecko’s Q1 Crypto Industry Report shows the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped 18.6% in the first quarter, erasing $633.5 billion after peaking on January 18, shortly before US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The decline was matched by a 27.3% quarter-on-quarter drop in average daily trading volumes.

During the same period, Bitcoin fell 11.8%, though its market dominance rose.

The asset underperformed both Gold and US Treasuries for the quarter.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin traded at $84,688.03, up a modest 0.39% in the past 24 hours.

The coin’s 24-hour trading range was between $83,314 and $85,428.28.

Bitcoin’s market dominance is at 63.11%, down 0.05% from the previous day.

Bitcoin’s recent stagnation came alongside a $171 million outflow from Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday.

According to data from Farside, the sell-off halted a positive start to the week, when ETFs added $1.5 million on Monday and $76.4 million on Tuesday.

Historically, ETF outflows during price rallies have frequently preceded significant declines in Bitcoin’s price.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

Ethereum was down around 0.5% to trade at $1,587.21

The intraday low and high were $1,540.03 and $1,609.55, respectively.

Spot Ether ETFs saw another $12 million in outflows yesterday, marking seven straight days of negative flows.

XRP and SOL price today

XRP price was down a sharper 1.4%, trading at $2.07 after hitting an intraday low of $2.06 and a high of $2.12.

Solana (SOL) price bucked the market trend to trade over 4% higher at $133.72.

The token emerged as the biggest gainer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Top crypto gainers and losers

Onyxcoin (XCN) led the gainers with a 14.02% jump to $0.01914, followed by Helium (HNT), which climbed 9.92% to $3.56.

Render (RENDER) advanced 7.09% to $4.02, while Hyperliquid (HYPE) moved up 4.93% to $16.61.

MANTRA (OM) dropped 19.40% in the last 24 hours to $0.6355, while AB (AB) fell 13.54% to $0.01040. Movement (MOVE) slipped 8.99%, now trading at $0.2313.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) declined 7.76% to $0.8651, and JasmyCoin (JASMY) lost 5.05%, currently priced at $0.01348.

Walrus (WAL) also edged higher, adding 5.81% to trade at $0.4058.