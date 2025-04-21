Layer2 Zora to launch ZORA Coin on April 23 as it doubles down on meme coins

Ethereum Layer2 network Zora has officially confirmed the launch of its native coin ZORA this week, April 23, 2025.

The native asset will mark a significant step for the platform as it will simplify meme asset creation and launch on the Coinbase-backed Base blockchain.

The announcement comes after Zora raised over $50 million, supported by leading venture companies, including Paradigm.

Zora aims to capitalize on its substantial user base and technical capabilities to cement its status as a top infrastructure provider for on-chain innovations.

Despite the scarce details about the upcoming tokens, community expectations appear high.

Zora’s success in integrating creative tools within the Web3 infrastructure has propelled its popularity, and ZORA Coins might further align creators, users, and developers around its long-term objectives.

Zora’s new meme coins tool

Zora revealed its next key initiative over the weekend.

Layer 2 network Zora confirmed the launch of Zora Coins, a token designed to simplify the creation and deployment of meme cryptocurrencies on the Base blockchain.

The new feature is part of Zora’s mission to enrich internet-native culture.

As meme tokens become a cornerstone for on-chain interactions and viral groups, ZORA Tokens looks to reduce entry barriers for individuals interested in launching their coins without complex tech expertise.

Users can create and deploy meme assets on the Base platform with only a few clicks.

The new tool matches Zora’s ethos, offering a platform where creativity and crypto innovations meet. Its X bio reads:

A social network where every post is a coin.

Zora continues to expand its ecosystem with advanced tools.

Zora’s support for initiatives that connect blockchain tooling, community building, and memes underscores its dedication to democratizing fast-growing crypto sectors: creator economies and social currencies.

The native token would serve various roles within the Zora ecosystem, including governance, incentives, gas, contract deployment, and minting utility.

ZORA launch comes as the cryptocurrency market signals significant recoveries.

Crypto market overview

Digital tokens traded in green on Monday as the crypto market cap increased by over 3% in the past day to $2.75 trillion.

Bitcoin hovers at $87,320 after hitting a 24-hour high of $87,800.

The latest jump saw BTC overcoming a weeklong stagnation range between $83K and $86K.

The renewed bullishness supports extended recoveries of Bitcoin, with all eyes on the $90,000 psychological mark.

Analyst Ali Charts predicts a surge to $89K, which could open the path for robust gains to new ATHs.

