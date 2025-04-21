The cryptocurrency market staged a solid recovery over the last 24 hours, with the total market capitalization rising 2.86% to $2.76 trillion.

Trading volumes also surged, climbing 47.89% to $66.63 billion, indicating renewed investor activity after a subdued stretch.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP extended their recovery on Monday.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation were largely in positive territory, with prices either flat or slightly higher over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin traded at $87,471.37, up over 3% in the past 24 hours.

The coin’s 24-hour trading range was between $83,976.85 and $87,679.23.

Bitcoin’s market dominance edged up by 0.25 percentage points to 63.07%, reaffirming its position as the market anchor amid a cautious but improving sentiment.

This comes as Metaplanet purchased another 330 Bitcoins in a bulk deal valued at $28.2 million.

The addition brings the Japanese company’s total holdings close to 5,000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

Ethereum price was also up 3% to trade at $1,645.86.

The intraday low and high were $1,566.69 and $1,656.12, respectively.

Vitalik Buterin has proposed replacing the Ethereum Virtual Machine with RISC-V, a standardized and extensible instruction set architecture.

The plan, detailed in an April 20 post on the Ethereum Magicians forum, suggests a phased transition aimed at boosting proving efficiency and simplifying the execution layer while keeping key abstractions like accounts, storage, and cross-contract calls intact.

XRP and SOL price today

XRP price shot up close to 3% to trade at $2.12 after hitting an intraday low of $2.04 and a high of $2.14.

Solana (SOL) price witnessed a muter jump.

The coin was up around 0.5% to trade at $140.40.

Top crypto gainers and losers

Stacks (STX) jumped 13.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.7082, while Decentraland (MANA) gained 11.81%, now trading at $0.3183.

The Sandbox (SAND) added 7.51% to $0.2857, and Injective (INJ) rose 8.23% to $9.01.

Meanwhile, Gala (GALA) advanced 6.72%, currently priced at $0.01641.

AB (AB) slipped 3.68% over the past day to $0.01088 in Gurugram, while Story IP dropped 2.74%, now priced at $3.71.

Bitget Token (BGB) declined 1.77% to $4.45, and Four (FORM) edged down 1.56%, currently trading at $2.07.

JasmyCoin (JASMY) saw a mild dip of 0.85% in the last 24 hours, changing hands at $0.01489 in Gurugram.