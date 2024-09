APE-Preis: Werden die Neuigkeiten zu ApeCoin und Sushi Labs eine Rallye auslösen?

🦧 We are excited to announce that Sushi Labs will build the first native DEX, @saru_ex, on ApeChain! 🌐 Bringing the exceptional DEXperience to the ApeChain ecosystem.



Saru means Ape in Japanese, reflecting our commitment to the @apecoin community. 🇯🇵 🦍 1/ 👇 pic.twitter.com/oua3clP1AB