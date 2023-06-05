Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) are up 5.0% this morning on news that the cybersecurity giant will join the S&P 500 index later this month.

Dish Networks will come out of S&P 500

On Monday, S&P confirmed in a press release that the multinational will replace Dish Network as it executes quarterly rebalancing on June 19th.

The stock market news arrives just over a week after Palo Alto Networks reported market-beating results for its third financial quarter amidst concerns of a slowdown in spending on cloud computing. But CEO Nikesh Arora said on the earnings call:

We’ve been staying ahead with rigorous execution. We’ve increased deal scrutiny, gotten ahead of challenges, and continue to sharpen our business value focus while demonstrating superior security outcomes.

Year-to-date, Palo Alto Networks stock is up roughly 40% at writing.

Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC

Palo Alto Networks marks the sixth addition to the benchmark index in 2023.

The California-based company will join “XLK” – the Information Technology sector of the S&P 500. Reacting to the development on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”, famed investor Jim Cramer said today:

Palo Alto Networks was just added to the S&P 500 which is a very big deal. My Charitable Trust has a big position in it but is this a reason to own it? No, it’s reason to show why it went up.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “buy” rating on this cybersecurity stock and sees upside in it to $237 on average – up about 4.0% from here.