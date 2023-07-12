Crypto fear and greed index stalls as Chancer token sale fetches $700k

Cryptocurrencies have moved sideways in the past two weeks, with Bitcoin hovering above the important level of $30,000. Most altcoins have also remained in a tight range with volumes remaining sharply lower. This price action could be a calm before the storm in the crypto industry.

Fear and greed index stalls

A quick look at key gauges in the financial industry provides more color about the state of the market. The closely watched crypto fear and greed index has remained at the neutral level of 56. It was in the greed zone a few weeks ago.

At the same time, the US dollar index has dropped to $102 while the VIX index remains steady below $20. Meanwhile, the fear and greed index that is tracked by CNN Money has moved to the extreme greed area.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies hae remained in a tight range as investors assess the recent ETF applications. Most analysts believe that the SEC will accept the new applications because of the surveillance clauses that the company have implemented. This is an important clause that is intended to prevent market manipulation.

While the SEC is an important entity in this situation, it will not have the final say about the ETF application. A judge in the US could rule in favour of Grayscale, creator of the GBTC Fund. The company sued the SEC for rejecting its plan to convert GBTC into an ETF.

In all, a spot Bitcoin ETF could lead to more demand for Bitcoin as these companies add coins to their custody. However, in the long-term, analysts question whether there will be enough institutional demand for the coin.

The next important catalyst for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be the upcoming US consumer inflation data. A sign that inflation is falling at a faster pace than estimated will be a good thing for cryptocurrencies since it will reduce the urgency of more rate hikes.

