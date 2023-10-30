Here are the factors behind the Axie Infinity and Gala two-digit gains

Two crypto gaming tokens, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Gala (GALA), have seen notable double-digit gains, catching the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s driving the upward momentum for AXS and GALA.

Here’s why Axie Infinity price is rising

AXS, the native crypto for the blockchain-based game Axie Infinity that allows players to collect, breed, and battle virtual creatures known as Axies, has experienced a remarkable 15.88% increase in its price within a day. At the time of writing, AXS is valued at $5.79, making it the 52nd-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The game’s dynamic on-chain non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have captured the imagination of players and investors. The price has surged despite a significant drop from its all-time high of $165.37, which was reached two years ago. It’s worth noting that the game’s 24-hour trading volume is $269,774,035, showing significant interest and activity.

The introduction of Axie Experience Points (AXP) is a key driver behind the recent price movement. AXP serves as the foundation for axie progression and part upgrades.

Players can earn AXP by playing the Origins game, and the ability to level up Axies on-chain through ascension has added a new layer of engagement. This integration has attracted players and investors alike, further boosting the utility of AXS.

Why is Gala price rising?

Gala (GALA) is another gaming cryptocurrency that has seen a substantial 15.15% increase in its price within a day. Currently trading at $0.02087, GALA holds the 70th position by market capitalization with a market cap of $528,072,495.

Gala token price chart

Gala Games have been making strides in the blockchain gaming space, and its partnership with Play Legacy Game has contributed to the recent price surge. Play Legacy Game, which launched on October 26, has been added to the Gala Games ecosystem. Players can now enjoy the experience of Gala Games through this new platform, providing an incentive for GALA token holders to participate in Gala Games’ offerings.

With an all-time high of $0.8367 reached two years ago, GALA has room for growth, and its recent developments have added to its appeal.

Conclusion

In the fast-paced world of blockchain gaming, integrating Axie Experience Points in Axie Infinity and Gala Games’ partnerships are significant factors behind the two-digit gains in AXS and GALA.

These developments have injected excitement and utility into the respective ecosystems, making them worth watching in the cryptocurrency and gaming sectors.