Anthropic is aiming for $850 million in annualised revenue in 2024
- Anthropic may even hit $1.0 billion in annualised revenue run-rate in 2024.
- The AI firm was recently reported in talks to raise over $750 million.
- Anthropic had previously announced commitments from Amazon and Google.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Anthropic – the artificial intelligence startup is reportedly aiming for more than $850 million in annualised revenue by the end of next year.
Anthropic may even hit $1 billion in revenueCopy link to section
Not long ago the company based out of San Francisco, California had told investors that its annualised revenue stood at about $100 million and was expected to hit $500 million by the end of 2024.
But now Anthropic may even see $1.0 billion in annualised revenue in the coming year, as per sources that talked to “The Information” on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.
Its rival OpenAI – the Microsoft-based company behind ChatGPT was recently reported to surpassed $1.3 billion in annualised revenue (find out more).
Note that Statista anticipates artificial intelligence to be a $2.0 trillion market by 2030 versus close to $200 billion only at writing.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Anthropic is reportedly in talks to raise fundsCopy link to section
The news arrives only days after Anthropic was reported in talks to raise another $750 million from an investment group led by Menlo Ventures.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
That’s on top of about $4.0 billion worth of investment that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) had announced in the artificial intelligence startup in September as Invezz reported here.
The aforementioned funding round would value Anthropic at well over $18 billion, as per people familiar with the matter. The AI firm was previously valued at $4.1 billion only.
In October, Google also agreed to invest roughly $2.0 billion in Anthropic to expand its footprint in artificial intelligence.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.