Anthropic is aiming for $850 million in annualised revenue in 2024

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Anthropic – the artificial intelligence startup is reportedly aiming for more than $850 million in annualised revenue by the end of next year.

Anthropic may even hit $1 billion in revenue

Copy link to section

Not long ago the company based out of San Francisco, California had told investors that its annualised revenue stood at about $100 million and was expected to hit $500 million by the end of 2024.

But now Anthropic may even see $1.0 billion in annualised revenue in the coming year, as per sources that talked to “The Information” on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

Its rival OpenAI – the Microsoft-based company behind ChatGPT was recently reported to surpassed $1.3 billion in annualised revenue (find out more).

Note that Statista anticipates artificial intelligence to be a $2.0 trillion market by 2030 versus close to $200 billion only at writing.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Anthropic is reportedly in talks to raise funds

Copy link to section

The news arrives only days after Anthropic was reported in talks to raise another $750 million from an investment group led by Menlo Ventures.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

That’s on top of about $4.0 billion worth of investment that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) had announced in the artificial intelligence startup in September as Invezz reported here.

AWS chief Adam Selipsky talks generative AI, Amazon's investment in Anthropic and cloud cost-cutting – Albany Democrat-Herald https://t.co/oNZ01fmoO4 — Hosting Agent (@HostingAgent) December 25, 2023

The aforementioned funding round would value Anthropic at well over $18 billion, as per people familiar with the matter. The AI firm was previously valued at $4.1 billion only.

In October, Google also agreed to invest roughly $2.0 billion in Anthropic to expand its footprint in artificial intelligence.