Tellor (TRB) skyrockets to all-time highs amid calculated actions by the Whales

In a significant development in the crypto industry, Tellor (TRB) has surged to an all-time high price of above $240. Meanwhile, the strategic investments by whales continue to draw intense scrutiny.

TRB’s interesting dynamics

Copy link to section

Besides the significant price upswings, evaluating Tellor’s ecosystem showcases notable dynamics. Firstly, around 1.7M of the 2.5M tokens in circulating supply reside on exchanges. A cohort of 20 large-scale investors holds a staggering 660K coins (around 95% of TRB’s circulating supply).

Meanwhile, whales started scooping Tellor in August & September, spending only $15 per token. TRB has jumped by 15 times since the calculated accumulation. Consequently, the cohort enjoys $120M in profit margin – $80M in unrealized returns and $40M in realized earnings.

Meanwhile, the whales began moving coins to exchanges over the past two months, triggering a pump-and-dump narrative amid possibilities of liquidating the growing investment profiles.

TRB’s price trajectory

Copy link to section

Tellor exhibits a fascinating future, considering that the dominant whales hold most TRB coins. That means these investors can influence the token’s price actions ahead. The altcoin will likely witness fluctuations when the entities start to trim short positions. That could translate to substantial price drops.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Still up over 20% on its daily chart, TRB has retraced from its ATHs to press time value of $226. Tellor’s 24-hour trading volume jumped by 195% in the previous day to $254,640,693.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

TRB 1D Chart on Coinmarketcap

Whale actions remain crucial in the digital assets industry as vigilant players can use the developments to understand and forecast volatile cycles. Staying ahead in this dynamic market requires tracking the movements of influential participants. While TRB explores its ATHs, patience remains vital to navigating the unpredictable waters of the cryptocurrency marketplace.