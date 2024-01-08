Metacade’s (MCADE) potential reaction to a spot Bitcoin ETF approval

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The odds of the United States Securities & Exchange Commission rejecting a spot Bitcoin ETF continue to plunge as the 10 January deadline approaches. Bloomberg’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that the probability of an exchange-traded fund disapproval has fallen to 5%.

Well said although I probably go with 5% at this point. But you gotta leave a little window open for these things. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) January 6, 2024

A BTC ETF authorization should propel the cryptocurrency market. With analysts expecting altcoins to outperform in the next rally, Metacade (MCADE) stands on the right lane to attain its 2024 growth plans.

ETF approval and Metacade

Generally, an ETF approval could boost cryptocurrency exposure in traditional investors. Exchange-traded funds will likely attract massive cash to the crypto world, creating a perfect environment for exploring related segments such as play-to-earn – where Metacade plans complete dominance.

MCADE will capitalize on the increased demand for significant growth and notable price surges.

Meanwhile, the SEC rejecting or delaying the exchange-traded fund might trigger near-term bearishness as the crypto industry navigates the hindrance.

MCADE price

The alt traded at $0.01248 during this publication, up 0.1% in the past day. Metacade’s native token exhibited a downward stance ahead of the potential spot Bitcoin ETF acceptance as its weekly chart reveals a more than 8% price dip. MCADE price fluctuations mimic trends in the overall market.

An ETF disapproval will trigger continued declines for MCADE prices, whereas positive news would see the altcoin joining the expected market-wide surge. Metacade’s price can skyrocket to explore its November 2023 heights.

A spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund will see institutions and wealthy individuals flooding the cryptocurrency arena. Play-to-earn is among the segments that will experience the ripple effect, and the continued partnerships and upgrades make Metacade poised for substantial growth upon ETF approval.

You can visit the project’s website to join MCADE’s expected upside ride.